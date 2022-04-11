"This is why the situation is quiet" - Fabrizio Romano makes claim about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

The 37-year-old rejoined the Red Devils last summer from Juventus for a sum that could go upto £20 million. He hit the ground running with a superb debut double against Newcastle United.

The joy of his return soon diminished as the realization of how far the Old Trafford side have plummeted since his first spell dawned.

Manchester United have exited all cup competitions and currently trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

There have been rumors regarding him potentially leaving as a result of United not qualifying for the Champions League should they not finish in the Premier League top four.

But Romano has given an update saying that there is a sense of patience over the Portuguese star's future.

He told TheUnitedStand:

“Cristiano knows he can’t play 38 games in the league and then play in the Europa League and these types of competitions every week. He knows that Manchester United need another striker, that he can't be the only one.”

“Of course, Cristiano wants to feel important, always. But it doesn’t mean you play every single game. He knows that there are injuries, there are problems. There are many different points when it's about a top club like Manchester United.”

“I don’t think its going to be a problem of competition. It's not going to be a problem if United sign another striker, Cristiano won’t be happy and wants to leave the club... it’s about the project. Ronaldo wants to know what’s happening at United before saying: Lets continue together or no im going to leave.”

“This is why the situation is quiet, Cristiano doesn’t want to create a problem for the club right now. We have to wait.The project with Erik ten Hag maybe coming in days or weeks. What it will mean for Cristiano - Okay now is the time to decide together, speak with the new manager and to make a decision but not now."

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Cristiano Ronaldo is waiting for #mufc to decide on the manager and the next steps before deciding his future. He is aware another striker is needed and he will be unable to play every game. [ @FabrizioRomano , United Stand YT] Cristiano Ronaldo is waiting for #mufc to decide on the manager and the next steps before deciding his future. He is aware another striker is needed and he will be unable to play every game. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT]

Manchester United targeting Benfica striker Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez is one of Europe's highly sought after strikers

According to Romano, one striker that has already been sounded out by the club is Darwin Nunez.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan hitman has been in sensational goalscoring form for the Primeira Liga side this season.

He has 24 goals in 24 league appearances as well as five goals in nine UEFA Champions League games. He most recently scored against United's fierce rivals Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Man United already discussed his name internally - Arsenal wanted him last January as West Ham but Darwin was not for sale. Darwin Núñez will leave Benfica in the summer, fee around €80m. His new agent will now meet with many top clubs to explore opportunities.Man United already discussed his name internally - Arsenal wanted him last January as West Ham but Darwin was not for sale. Darwin Núñez will leave Benfica in the summer, fee around €80m. His new agent will now meet with many top clubs to explore opportunities. 🇺🇾 #transfersMan United already discussed his name internally - Arsenal wanted him last January as West Ham but Darwin was not for sale. https://t.co/Eo5op4DERa

The Red Devils are one of three teams reportedly tracking the forward, with PSG and Chelsea also keeping tabs.

He could be the replacement for his Uruguayan compatriot Edinson Cavani, who is set to leave the Old Trafford side with his contract expiring this summer.

