“This is something we haven’t seen at Liverpool for five years” – Didi Hamann feels Jordan Henderson’s reaction to Jurgen Klopp decision highlights ‘problems’ at Liverpool

Didi Hamann believes Jordan Henderson's reaction to being substituted during Liverpool's Champions League clash with Rangers last week is indicative of the club's current problems.

The Reds have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just two of their first eight Premier League games. They have also appeared unconvincing in the Champions League but have won both of their home games so far in the campaign.

During the clash with Rangers at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp decided to take Henderson off and his captain was unhappy about the change. The Englishman shook his head and appeared disconsolate on being brought off, which rang alarm bells for Hamann.

Controlling the midfield. 🫡 Jordan Henderson’s first half by numbers vs. Rangers:96% pass accuracy51 touches4/5 long balls completed3/4 ground duels won3 tackles won1 key passControlling the midfield. 🫡 https://t.co/J1M13ISFZR

The former Reds midfielder told talkSPORT (as per The Mail):

"At some stage, I think we will have that discussion about the manager and I’m not sure how far we are off that. He said that he still feels that he’s the right man to do it. But I see little things like Jordan Henderson midweek seeing his number going up and reluctantly taking his armband off and coming off, shaking his head."

"This is something that we haven’t seen at Liverpool for five years. Maybe these are little signs that people have little problems with the team or even the manager. The dynamics at Liverpool are no different to anywhere else and if the results aren’t there then the manager will come under pressure."

Didi Hamann believes Liverpool look 'tired', 'pedestrian' and 'flat' this season

The Reds' latest defeat was a 3-2 loss on Sunday (October 9) against Arsenal, who they are 14 points away from in the Premier League table.

This is Klopp's seventh season in charge at Anfield and Hamann believes that his team may finally be running out of gas following an incredible era. The pundit explained:

"As a big team, you’re always in transition but they’ve been at the top of their capacities for the last three or four years. What they achieved and what they did last year was second to none."

"I don’t think that will be achieved again, to be within seven days of winning all four trophies and I think that psychologically, it was always going to be tough this season. If you look at Arsenal in the second half, they were everything that Liverpool were four or five years ago. They were breathtaking going forward."

Hamann added:

"Every time that they did go forward, you felt that something was going to happen. This Liverpool team looks tired, they look pedestrian and they just look flat. I’m not sure where the spark is going to come from because they’ve won games in the past."

