Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has pointed out a major flaw in the game of talented Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch despite his impressive season so far. The Dutch midfielder has become a regular for his side in the middle of the park since the start of the 2024-25 season.

Former Ajax and Bayern Munich man Gravenberch struggled for consistent minutes in his first season at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp as manager. The failure of Liverpool to land a number six this summer has seen new manager Arne Slot turn to the 22-year-old to take on the role.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has watched Gravenberch very keenly over the years, with the midfielder having made waves as a teenager in his home country. The manager invited him to the camp for their UEFA Nations League games this month, and he made mention of his thoughts on the midfielder in a press conference.

"I have always seen the potential in him, but I believed he lacked focus, this is something that he had to improve and now it seems that he finally realises what is asked of him."

Gravenberch has featured in each of the Reds' three matches to start the 2024-25 Premier League season, displacing Wataru Endo. The 22-year-old was particularly praised for his display in the 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the final game before the break.

Ryan Gravenberch is seen as one of the finest talents in Dutch football, and he has started the 2024-25 season as such. He will be keen to maintain the level of performance throughout the campaign and become a regular for club and country.

