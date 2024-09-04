"This is something that he had to improve" - National team boss sends strong message to Liverpool star

Manchester United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Manchester United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has pointed out a major flaw in the game of talented Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch despite his impressive season so far. The Dutch midfielder has become a regular for his side in the middle of the park since the start of the 2024-25 season.

Former Ajax and Bayern Munich man Gravenberch struggled for consistent minutes in his first season at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp as manager. The failure of Liverpool to land a number six this summer has seen new manager Arne Slot turn to the 22-year-old to take on the role.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has watched Gravenberch very keenly over the years, with the midfielder having made waves as a teenager in his home country. The manager invited him to the camp for their UEFA Nations League games this month, and he made mention of his thoughts on the midfielder in a press conference.

"I have always seen the potential in him, but I believed he lacked focus, this is something that he had to improve and now it seems that he finally realises what is asked of him."

Gravenberch has featured in each of the Reds' three matches to start the 2024-25 Premier League season, displacing Wataru Endo. The 22-year-old was particularly praised for his display in the 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the final game before the break.

Ryan Gravenberch is seen as one of the finest talents in Dutch football, and he has started the 2024-25 season as such. He will be keen to maintain the level of performance throughout the campaign and become a regular for club and country.

Liverpool still keen on Spanish midfielder despite brilliant start to season - Reports

Liverpool are keeping close tabs on the situation surrounding Spain international Martin Zubimendi this season, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Real Sociedad man was the main midfield target for the Reds in the summer transfer window, but they failed to sign him.

Arne Slot's side have picked up nine points from three games this season, all while conceding no goals. They look like a different side to the one that struggled at various points in Jurgen Klopp's final season despite only making one alteration to their squad.

Liverpool identify the need for a specialist defensive midfielder and are prepared to return for Zubimendi. They agreed on a £53 million deal with Real Sociedad but failed to convince the player to move, resulting in the transfer falling through. Romano reports that the interest remains, and the Reds may move for him in January or next summer.

हिन्दी