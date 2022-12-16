“This is something that makes us all very emotional” – Zabaleta reacts to how Argentina stars have rallied behind Lionel Messi at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Argentina star Pablo Zabaleta is backing Lionel Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (December 18) with the national team.

The Albiceleste take on reigning champions France at the Lusail Stadium, with Messi confirming that it will be his final appearance in the competition. The PSG ace has been at the front and centre of Argentina's campaign, scoring five goals and making three assists, breaking a few records along the way.

Zabaleta, who played alongside himin the national set-up for many years, has reflected on Messi's captaincy, saying that he rarely speaks, but whenever he does, everybody listens to him.

In his column for The Sun, the 37-year-old wrote:

"Messi has always been shy and quiet — not a player or person who is very vocal in the dressing room. But he is one of those players that when he does speak, everyone will listen to his words. Coming from Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, if you don’t get inspired when you hear him talking, it’s because you are not a human being."

With Messi set to play his last game of the FIFA World Cup, Argentina have an additional incentive to fight for the gold trophy as they aim to give their talismanic captain the best possible farewell.

Zabaleta said that the team will be playing for their lives but also for Messi.

"When I see Messi walking out as captain, everyone is behind him. Playing for their lives but also for Messi. This is something that makes us all very emotional in Argentina. It would be brilliant to see Messi lifting the greatest trophy in world football."

Back in 2014, Messi lost out in the final to Germany, who beat his team in extra time, but the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner now has a shot at redemption.

Argentina looking to upset France's dream of back-to-back FIFA World Cup wins

Argentina take on reigning champions France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final as Les Bleus are aiming to become the first nation in 60 years to successfully defend their crown.

Interestingly, they had beaten Lionel Messi's team 4-3 in the Round of 16 of the 2018 edition in Russia en route to lifting the trophy. Another victory on Sunday will recreate history, but the Albiceleste are in great form too and have a first World Cup title since 1986 in sight.

