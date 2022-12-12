“This is a sporting project, not a financial one” – Benfica chief delivers bold verdict over the sale of Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez

Benfica president Rui Costa has made a strong statement on the possibility of selling key players amid Liverpool's interest in signing talented midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Portuguese club's chief has claimed that no player will leave the club in the January transfer window, which comes as a big blow to the Reds.

It goes without saying that Liverpool are determined to strengthen their midfield in January after struggling in that department at the beginning of the season due to an injury crisis.

The Reds have identified Benfica's Enzo Fernandez as one of their key targets to lure to Anfield when the transfer window reopens in the winter.

The 21-year-old midfielder has caught the eye of many with his brilliant performances for Argentina in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, Jurgen Klopp's side are bound to face a serious hurdle in their quest to sign the player following Costa's affirmation.

During an interview posted on the Liverpool Echo, the Benfica president reiterated that the only way any player can leave the club is when his release clause is triggered. He also made it clear that the Portuguese outfit are building a sporting project and not a financial one.

"We have the sole objective of having a winning season, no player will leave – unless it is due to the clause – which at this moment is fundamental for the squad," Costa explained.

"What I can promise our supporters is what I did at the beginning of the year. This is a sporting project, not a financial one. Fortunately, we are not experiencing financial problems and we have no need to sell players," he added.

It is worth noting that the player's release clause stands at a staggering €120 million at the moment. It remains to be seen if the Reds would be willing to spend such a staggering figure, especially considering that they're also eyeing Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are open to making signings in January

After being criticized for not strengthening his midfield in the summer, Klopp has stated that his side will try to improve the team when the transfer window reopens in the winter. He made the statement while speaking to reporters in November.

“We are always open to these kind of things, but we don’t have to open this discussion now,” the tactician was quoted as saying by The Independent.

“If there is something possible, we will do it but the door is open and we are open as well. It is not about wanting. We want to improve the team all the time, we just believe in the training ground we can do it there,” he added.

Liverpool are currently placed sixth in the Premier League points table with 22 points in 14 games.

