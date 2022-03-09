"This squad is full of winners" - Rio Ferdinand admits Liverpool could achieve incredible feat this season

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes the current Liverpool side are capable of winning the quadruple this season.

This comes after the Reds secured a place in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League following a 2-1 aggregate win over Inter Milan on Tuesday. However, Jurgen Klopp's side did suffer a 1-0 defeat at Anfield on the night.

According to Ferdinand, Liverpool's players and manager have a winning mentality that will take them far this season. Speaking on BT Sport (via the Daily Mail), the former player-turned-pundit said:

"They've got the quality, no doubt. This squad is full of winners. It's full of people that have big passion and desire to go on and win things. The mentality and mindset is there and they've got a great manager behind them. It's not beyond them - let's wait and see."

The Reds have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the second successive season. They were knocked out at this stage last season by Real Madrid following a 3-1 aggregate defeat.

Liverpool are on course to have a successful 2021-22 season. They have already secured their first trophy of the season, winning the 2022 Carabao Cup last month after winning 11-10 on penalties against Chelsea in the final.

The Merseyside giants have also made it through to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup for the first time under the management of Jurgen Klopp. They will face Championship outfit Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on March 20.

Liverpool and Manchester City are yet again involved in a tightly-contested title race

Liverpool and Manchester City are once again the two runaway leaders in the race for the Premier League title. As things stand, the Cityzens are leading in the standings, having amassed 69 points from 28 matches. They are currently six points clear of the second-placed Reds. However, the Merseysiders do have a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp's side are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League. Right now, they are on a seven-match winning run that stretches back to early January.

LFC MNad 1️⃣9️⃣ 🏆 @LFC_mnm



3-0 vs Brentford

3-1 vs Crystal Palace

2-0 vs Leicester

1-0 vs Burnley

3-1 vs Norwich

6-0 vs Leeds

1-0 vs West Ham



Liverpool will next travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, March 12. Manchester City, on the other hand, will travel to face Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh