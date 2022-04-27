"It would be better" - Ralf Rangnick explains what Manchester United must do to attract top players this summer 

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted that it would be easier to attract players to Old Trafford with UEFA Champions League football at the club.

It has been five years since United got their hands on silverware. Since Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge (2012-13), they have not managed to lift the Premier League title.

The most successful Premier League club with thirteen titles, they have been in freefall since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. They are currently sixth in the Premier League table and trail fourth-placed Arsenal by six points in the race for Champions League qualification.

Rangnick has admitted that the thirteen-time Premier League winners would be better suited to bringing in names with the club playing Champions League football.

He told reporters prior to the side's game against Chelsea on April 28 (via Football365):

“Of course, it would be better if we played Champions League next season but this also affects other clubs, it’s not only a problem Manchester United has, the renewal of the contract of Bruno (Fernandes) shows this is an attractive club."

Rangnick believes that the appointment of Erik ten Hag will only help bring back the good times around Old Trafford.

The current interim manager will step down at the end of the season to allow Ten Hag to take charge. The German will move into a consultancy role to work alongside the Dutch coach.

He continued:

"With a new manager, new approach, this is still a massively interesting club and I look forward to helping Erik and everyone at the club to get the best and change the whole approach next season so Manchester United can be a top club.”

Are Manchester United still an attractive club?

The Red Devils' 2017 UEFA Europa League success is the club's last trophy

Manchester United are one of the biggest football clubs in world football, boasting fans from across the globe.

Their disappointing period following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson has been remarkable given the success they obtained under the legendary manager.

It begs the question as to whether the club are still an attractive proposition for players and managers to come to.

On the financial side of things, they certainly are as they continuously afford players contracts with huge weekly wages.

But that has been part of the problem. Most of their errorsome transfer deals have not reaped the rewards on the pitch despite the outlay spent on the acquisitions brought in.

Their lack of trophies in the post-Sir Alex era has been startling and perhaps they are starting to lose the grandeur that came with being a United player.

Judging by the current crop of players, a lot of them look like they do not realize the magnitude of playing for the club.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit