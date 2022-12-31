"This stops them" - Paul Merson claims Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo just to stop Manchester United from signing the Dutchman

Paul Merson has speculated that Liverpool's acquisition of Cody Gakpo may have been influenced by a desire to prevent Manchester United from signing the player.

The 23-year-old Dutch international from PSV was signed by the Reds for a fee of £37 million after an impressive showing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a move that is likely to be disappointing for the Red Devils, who were rumored to be interested in bringing the young attacker to the club.

According to prominent football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd were in the process of negotiating a deal to sign Gakpo.

Speaking to Daily Star (via HITC), Merson speculated that Liverpool's signing of Gakpo may have been motivated, in part, to keep him away from Old Trafford:

“It feels like a “Stop Manchester United” signing really. United were trying to get him too and this stops them from doing that.”

GOAL @goal ‍ Liverpool would be cooking with Cody Gakpo Liverpool would be cooking with Cody Gakpo 👨‍🍳 https://t.co/oDJMIkBj4M

The Reds are currently dealing with an injury crisis that has kept out attackers Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz for extended periods. Furthermore, they lost Takumi Minamino and Sadio Mane last summer, leaving them bare on the wings. Given the circumstances, Gakpo's signing provides the Liverpool squad with cover and adds depth to their attacking options.

While it is possible that Liverpool may have also taken some satisfaction in preventing their arch-rivals from acquiring his services, it is unlikely that they would make a massive transfer decision solely out of spite for another club.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



This winter: Liverpool quickly signed Cody Gakpo after he was heavily linked with Man United.



Efficient business Last winter: Liverpool quickly signed Luis Diaz after he was heavily linked with Tottenham.This winter: Liverpool quickly signed Cody Gakpo after he was heavily linked with Man United.Efficient business Last winter: Liverpool quickly signed Luis Diaz after he was heavily linked with Tottenham.This winter: Liverpool quickly signed Cody Gakpo after he was heavily linked with Man United.Efficient business 👏 https://t.co/OMZkYlgm1H

Manchester United legend Gary Neville not disappointed with Cody Gakpo's Liverpool move

Injuries to Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz meant Liverpool decided to expedite their pursuit of Cody Gakpo, even though they had not originally intended to sign a forward in January.

Ex-Manchester United player Gary Neville is not bothered by that move as has believes that the Dutchman was not necessary for Erik ten Hag's team, even though he ended up joining one of United's top-four rivals.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News), he said:

"In terms of the Manchester United side of things, I saw him at the World Cup I actually didn’t think Manchester United did need [him], I know a lot of fans have been disappointed."

He continued:

"But with Rashford, Garnacho, Sancho, Antony, Jurgen Klopp said himself he’s better off that left side, you can say Martial as well so from that rivalry, I think Liverpool do need him."

Poll : 0 votes