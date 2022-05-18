"This suits him" - Jamie Carragher explains why Liverpool forward should stay at the club

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is of the opinion that Mohamed Salah would be best served at Anfield, and that the 29-year-old should indeed sign a new deal that will see him extend his stay at the club.

As the Reds' unparalleled quadruple bid continues to stay alive, all eyes will naturally be on how they perform on the pitch over the next couple of weeks. However, the club's hierarchy and fans will also be well aware of the situation regarding their top players.

The attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will all see their current contracts expire next summer, and neither have agreed new terms yet.

Club legend Jamie Carragher has urged the club to focus purely on football for the next couple of weeks, but has also weighed in on the contract situation. While he believes Mane will stay and Firmino won't, he thinks Salah should sign a new deal as well.

Carragher is convinced that the Premier League, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp 'suit' the Egyptian superstar and that he should consider the cases of former superstars who left Anfield and went on to struggle elsewhere.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said:

"They have got to focus on creating history in less than a couple of weeks.

"I don’t think it will be at the forefront of their mind. I think Mane will sign, Salah’s future is up in the air and [Roberto] Firmino may see his contract out. He may go for free at the end of next season.

"I think Salah should sign. He [Klopp] has turned good players into great players and Salah is one of them. This suits him, Jurgen Klopp suits him, but I think he should remember about two or three players who left and thought the grass was greener and then look at what they are doing this season."

Mo(st) Salah. Mohamed Salah's 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:◉ Most goals◉ Most assists◉ Most shots◉ Most shots on target◉ Most Big Chances◉ Most touches in opp. box◉ Most successful through ballsMo(st) Salah. Mohamed Salah's 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:◉ Most goals ◉ Most assists◉ Most shots◉ Most shots on target◉ Most Big Chances◉ Most touches in opp. box◉ Most successful through ballsMo(st) Salah. 👑 https://t.co/fVuXxvqGZ5

Jamie Redknapp claims Virgil van Dijk is the only irreplaceable player at Liverpool

Jamie Redknapp thinks Virgil van Dijk is the most important player at Liverpool

It has been widely reported that the biggest stumbling block in Mohamed Salah's contract negotiations at Liverpool has been his wage demands. While several pundits and fans believe that the 29-year-old should be paid whatever he wants, Jamie Redknapp seemingly begs to differ.

The former Liverpool star believes that the club takes good care of players and rewards them well when they perform. However, he claims that no player at the club is as indispensable as Virgil van Dijk, and that nobody should earn more than the Dutch defender.

"The players have the power," Redknapp said. "One thing I learned from being at this club is that they will reward you and look after you when you are doing well.

"I wouldn’t give anyone more money than Virgil van Dijk. He should be on the most. They will find another Mo Salah but you won’t find another Van Dijk. There will always be another great striker who comes to this club."

and Jamie Redknapp discuss Mo Salah's Liverpool future "Salah should sign!" ✍️'Look at Wijnaldum and Coutinho...' @Carra23 and Jamie Redknapp discuss Mo Salah's Liverpool future "Salah should sign!" ✍️'Look at Wijnaldum and Coutinho...' 👀@Carra23 and Jamie Redknapp discuss Mo Salah's Liverpool future 🔮 https://t.co/dTapPAv8Rp

