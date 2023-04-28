"This team is better without Talisca", "835 and counting" - Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr cruise to 4-0 win over Al-Raed

Fans reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr securing a key 4-0 league win against Al-Raed on Friday (April 28) in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portugal icon opened the scoring with a well-placed header from Sultan Al-Ghannam's cross in the fourth minute. He then rose highest to head the ball down inside the box for Ayman Yahya, who assisted Abdulrahman Ghareeb's strike in the 55th minute to make it 2-0.

Ronaldo missed an easy chance from point-blank range in the 75th but luckily for him, the miss did not come back to haunt Al-Nassr. They scored two late goals in the second half to seal an emphatic win at the KSU Stadium.

Fans were pleased to see Faris Najd return to winning ways after a three-game winless run across competitions. One tweeted:

"The team is better without Talisca"

Another added:

"835 and counting"

Here are the top reactions on Twitter:

Cristiano Ronaldo flourished against Al-Raed in the absence of Anderson Talisca, who has scored 17 times in 22 games across competitions this season. The Brazilian was unavailable for the game after picking up four yellow cards in the Pro League.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes, scoring once, completing two of three dribbles, creating two goal-scoring chances and winning four of his six aerial duels. His fourth-minute header also snapped his three-game run across competitions without scoring.

'CR7' now has 835 career goals for club and country. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, remain three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand.

Al-Wehda star admits being disappointed with Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo after semifinal clash

Al-Wehda beat Al-Nassr in the King's Cup semifinals on April 24, with Jean-David Beauguel scoring the only goal of the game.

After the full-time whistle, the French striker went on to swap shirts with the five-time Ballon d'Or. However, he said in a post-match interview that he was left disappointed by the 38-year-old's attitude towards his teammates during the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo was notably spotted yelling at his own bench at half-time as his team trailed Al-Wehda 1-0. After the game, Beauguel told L'Equipe (via Manchester Evening News):

"At the end of the game, I told him that I was a big fan and asked for his jersey. He shook my hand without really looking at me, with a very contemptuous air.

He added:

"I understand that he was disappointed after the loss, that he is a great competitor, but his attitude surprised me. Even on the pitch, he was upset; he yelled at his teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently unhappy in Riyadh and a return to Real Madrid, although not as a player, has been recently touted.

