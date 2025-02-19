"This team does not deserve him", "This team is literally nothing without him" - Fans believe Liverpool are letting star man down after Villa draw

Liverpool fans have expressed their disappointment with how their players have largely failed to match the performances of Mohamed Salah this season. The Reds dropped two points at Villa Park as they played out a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 19.

Arne Slot's side had a chance to open up a 10-point gap at the summit of the Premier League standings during their midweek trip to Birmingham. They had toiled to pick up all three points against Wolves at the weekend and were looking to make it back-to-back wins in the league.

Liverpool had Mohamed Salah to thank once again, as the 32-year-old registered a goal and an assist for the Reds against Villa. He has now recorded 24 goals and 15 assists in the league this season, contributing directly to 39 of his side's 62 goals in the league.

The Reds fans were unhappy to see that their other stars failed to step up against Aston Villa as their over reliance on Salah continues. They took to X to share their views and complain about the situation at the club.

A fan pointed out that the team does not deserve Salah.

"Words genuinely cannot be used to express how much this team does not deserve Mohamed Salah, this is the biggest carry job of all time in any sport," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Took u this long to realise ? take away salah and ur competing for top 5," a fan posted.

"This team is literally nothing without Mohamed Salah and it’s sickening to say this," another wrote.

"how much u wanna bet it’ll be another tight cagey game on sunday and we’ll have to rely on Salah bailing the donkeys out AGAIN?," a fan posted.

"SOMEONE TAKE THE BURDEN OFF SALAH'S SHOULDERS PLEASE," a fan wrote.

"Mohamed Salah has 49 G/A having generational season and on course of best ever season in the Premier League and we are letting him down," another posted.

Mohamed Salah has scored the second-most goals in a single Premier League season in his career and continues to dazzle despite his ongoing contract stalemate. The Egyptian forward's contract expires at the end of the ongoing season and there has been no breakthrough in talks regarding an extension.

Aston Villa hold leaders Liverpool to entertaining draw

Aston Villa held Premier League leaders Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in their matchday 26 clash at Villa Park on Wednesday. The Reds extended their lead atop the league standings to eight points, having played a game more than rivals Arsenal in second.

Arne Slots's side were gifted the opener after 29 minutes as Diogo Jota took advantage of a loose pass at the back to set up Mohamed Salah for their first goal. Villa reacted well and found themselves level after just nine minutes through midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Aston Villa took the lead just before half-time as Ollie Watkins headed the ball into the far corner after a sweeping move. Liverpool had to wait until the 61st minute for an equaliser, with Salah turning provider for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool have now won just one of their last four games.

