"This team is going to leave its soul" - Florentino Perez backs Real Madrid to win 15th UCL this season

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is confident of his team winning a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title next month. Los Blancos take on Borussia Dortmund in the final at the Wembley on June 1.

Having sealed a record-extending 36th La Liga triumph last weekned, Carlo Ancelotti's side are set for a strong finish to the season, beating Granada 4-0 away in the league on Saturday (May 11).

Los Blancos got the better of Bayern Munich in a rousing semifinal. After a 2-2 first-leg draw at Bayern, Ancelotti's side were two minutes away from elimination after falling behind to a fabulous Alphonso Davies strike.

However, substitute Joselu capitalised on an uncharacteristic spill from the excellent Manuel Neuer to make it 1-1 before scoring the winner three minutes later to take his team through.

Ahead of the upcoming title match with BvB, Perez said (as per Marca via Madrid Universal):

“Let no one doubt that this team is going to leave its soul to return with the Fifteenth"

Sounding grateful for yet another La Liga triumph, he added:

"I want to thank the president of the Community for welcoming us with so much affection. Here is La Liga number 36, a very special league because we have conquered it with the values of our shield."

Los Blancos have three more La Liga games to come before concluding their season against BvB.

What happened when Real Madrid last played Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have had a storied rivalry with Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, leading 6-3 in 14 meetings since 1998.

The two sides last met in the group stage of the 2017-18 edition, with Madrid winning both game. On matchday 2, Zinedine Zidane's side won 3-1 at Dortmund, with Cristiano Ronaldo starring with a brace and Gareth Bale also scoring. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored BvB's lone goal.

It was a closer contest when the two sides renewed acquaintances on matchda six at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos winning 3-2. Ronaldo, Borja Mayoral and Lucas Vazquez scored for Madrid, while Aubameyang starred with a brace for BvB. Madrid would go on to win their 13th title that year.