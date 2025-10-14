  • home icon
  "This team still needs Neymar's magic", "Doing Bluelock method to full effect" - Fans react as Japan pull off 3-2 comeback win against Brazil

"This team still needs Neymar's magic", "Doing Bluelock method to full effect" - Fans react as Japan pull off 3-2 comeback win against Brazil

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 14, 2025 13:36 GMT
Brazil suffered a 3-2 defeat to Japan in their friendly in Tokyo
Football fans have been left surprised after Japan came from behind to defeat Brazil in their friendly match on Tuesday. The Asian giants overturned a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 in front of their home fans at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo.

Carlo Ancelotti's side played their second friendly in Asia this month, having already defeated South Korea 5-0 in Seoul on Friday, October 10th. The South American side suffered a second defeat of Ancelotti's tenure, having also lost to Bolivia in a FIFA World Cup qualifier back in September.

Brazil boss Ancelotti had a good number of his regular players rested for the clash in Tokyo and watched on as his team capitulated in front of the Japanese. Japan picked up a first win in ten attempts against the Selecao, extending their unbeaten home run to 21 games. Fans expressed their reactions to the result with various posts on X at full-time.

A fan pointed out that the team still needs veteran superstar Neymar.

Another fan made a cheeky remark about Ancelotti's famous look, stating that his eyebrow magic doesn't work anymore.

A fan likened Japan's performance to popular anime Blue Lock.

Another fan predicted that Ancelotti's team would keep on struggling until he finds a way to recall Neymar into its fold.

A fan stated that the Selecao were enjoying a fine first half until things went away in the second.

Brazil boss Ancelotti has hit work cut out for him, having picked up only three wins in six games as head coach of the Selecao. The Italian tactician saw his side barely make it to the World Cup, finishing fifth in the CONMEBOL qualifiers with 28 points from 18 games.

Brazil end international break with surprise defeat to Japan

Brazil suffered a 3-2 defeat to Japan in their international friendly at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday. The much-changed South American giants succumbed to a shock defeat, throwing away a two-goal advantage against their hosts.

Right-back Paulo Henrique opened the scoring for the Selecao after 26 minutes before Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli added a second just six minutes later. The home side pulled one back just seven minutes into the second half when Takumi Minamino scored after a defensive error.

Japan drew level in the 62nd minute when Keito Nakamura finished off a cross from Junya Ito. The Blue Samurai survived a scare when Matheus Cunha's effort was ruled out for offside in the 67th minute. The home side secured the win with a goal from Ayase Ueda just four minutes later, extending their home unbeaten run to 21 games.

