"This Team is so washed" "Bottled it so easily" - Lionel Messi fans blast Inter Miami after they lose CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals 1st leg

Inter Miami struggled in the absence of captain Lionel Messi as they lost 2-1 to Monterrey at home in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday, April 3. The MLS outfit finished with 10 men and saw their lead slip as Monterrey came from behind to snatch a win.

Having overcome Nashville in the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Inter Miami were drawn against Mexican outfit Monterrey. The Herons sweated over the fitness of Messi, who picked up a hamstring injury in the second leg of the Nashville tie.

Despite training with the team in the days leading up to the game against Monterrey, Lionel Messi was not listed in the squad as manager Gerardo Martino is keen to avoid any risks in his recovery. The Argentine great was seated in the stands as his teammates faced the Mexican side.

Winless in their last two MLS games without the star forward, the Herons were let down by their relative inexperience. Monterrey struck late to take a massive advantage back home, having registered two away goals in the clash.

Inter Miami fans, who are also Messi fans, were disappointed to see the side lose in such a heartbreaking fashion. They took to X to share their thoughts on the game and the overall performance of the team.

"this Team is so washed without messi😑🤦🏿" one fan wrote.

"Bottled it so easily," another chimed in.

See more reactions from X below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Inter Miami will face Colorado Rapids in the MLS at the weekend before traveling to Mexico for the second leg of the tie against Monterrey. They will hope that Messi returns to full fitness in time for the second leg on Thursday, April 11.

Inter Miami's CONCACAF hopes hang by a thread

Inter Miami suffered a second defeat in three games as they lost 2-1 to Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals. The Herons put up a brave fight but were undone by a disappointing second-half performance.

Argentine defender Tomas Aviles put Inter Miami ahead with a fine shot following a corner kick in the 19th minute. They then lost versatile forward Robert Taylor to injury, with him being replaced by 22-year-old Inter Miami II striker Leo Afonso.

Midfielder David Ruiz received his marching orders following a second booking shortly after the hour mark as Maximiliano Meza equalized for Monterrey in the 69th minute. Argentine midfielder Jorge Rodriguez then curled home a sumptuous winner for the Mexican side in the 89th minute.

If fit, Lionel Messi will have a great deal of work in the second leg alongside the likes of Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba to get his side through to the semifinals.

Poll : Can Lionel Messi help Inter Miami win in the second leg? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion