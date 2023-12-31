"This team will come back stronger" - Manchester United youngster insists club will bounce back after their latest setback against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is adamant his side will recover from their disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils were deservedly beaten 2-1 by Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (December 31). Nicolas Dominguez had opened the scoring for the hosts before Marcus Rashford's equalizer.

However, Morgan Gibbs-White grabbed the Tricky Trees' winner as Nuno Espirito Santo's men punished a poor Manchester United side. Erik ten Hag's side have now suffered 14 defeats across competitions this season.

Amad made his first appearance of the season off the bench in the loss to Forest. The Ivorian attacker has been sidelined since pre-season with a serious knee injury.

The 21-year-old was thankful to fans who supported him during his recovery. He also touched on United's defeat by insisting they will bounce back. He wrote on X:

"I thank everyone who prayed for me during my injury, being on the field today after 5 months was truly a special day for me...this team will come back stronger like it always has, I am proud and I thank God for allowing me to be on this team."

Amad was a bright spark for Manchester United and one of the only positives Ten Hag can take from the game. He came on for Antony in the 54th minute and showed creativity and attacking intent.

However, it wasn't enough to help ignite a dismal performance from the Red Devils on the whole. The loss leaves Ten Hag's men seventh in the Premier League, nine points behind fourth-placed Arsenal who face Fulham today.

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United overachieved last season

The Red Devils won the Carabao Cup last season.

Ten Hag reflected on Manchester United's defeat to Forest by admitting his side are underachieving this season. The Dutch coach spoke about his team's progression while also claiming they overachieved in the 2022-23 campaign (via The Mirror):

"I have a strong belief that we get progress in this team. I think this is part of a project. We were overperforming last year, and this year we are underperforming. We have to do better, we have to step up and I have to lead the process."

The Red Devils won the Carabao Cup last season, finishing third in the league. Ten Hag earned praise for his quick transformation of United following their disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

However, the Old Trafford giants have nosedived this time around, a vast contrast from the side that won 23 of 38 league games last season. The Dutchman has been backed in the transfer market and there are now question marks about his future heading into the New Year.