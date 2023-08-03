"This is where things get a bit serious" - Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale details harrowing story about his wife's miscarriage

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has emotionally opened up on the difficult period in which his wife Georgina had a miscarriage shortly after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ramsdale has given a heartfelt interview to The Players Tribune in which he discusses various topics regarding his life and career. The English shot-stopper delves into his footballing journey and how he ended up as a Gunners player.

However, the 25-year-old takes a moment to inform readers that his wife Georgina suffered a miscarriage in January on a flight back to the UK. He first details how the couple came to learn of the pregnancy:

"There are things that go on in our lives that the public has no idea about, and the past year has been an emotional rollercoaster for me and my family. After the high of climbing to the top of the Premier League table and going off to my first World Cup, my wife and I found out that we were expecting our first child."

Ramsdale then reveals how his Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta allowed him a few days off after the World Cup but this is when things took a turn for the worse:

"Mikel gave me a few extra days off after the World Cup, so we went on a brief holiday. It was genuinely the happiest time of our lives. And yeah … there’s no easy way to say this, but I feel like it’s important that people know.…"

The Englishman sadly explains:

"On the flight home, my wife had a miscarriage."

The Gunners goalkeeper then details the pain he endured during the flight home to London:

"There’s really no way that I can describe the pain of that six-hour flight back to London, even now. I just want people out there to know that they’re not alone if they’re going through it themselves."

Ramsdale states that he kept the situation on the low before touching on how helpful Arteta was during the devastating period:

"When we got back, I didn’t tell many people what happened. Only my family, my teammates, and of course Mikel. He was fantastic about everything. Even in the middle of the title race, with so much pressure on the club, he asked me if I needed some time off to deal with everything. Mikel went above and beyond to make sure me and my family were OK."

The England international's brave revelation has been met with beautiful responses from the football community. The couple are now expecting once again but nobody knew that Georgina had been pregnant last year.

Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale made an immediate return to action following his wife's miscarriage

Ramsdale put on a brave display for Arsenal against Tottenham.

Ramsdale's courage cannot be questioned as he opted to play for Arsenal just three days after his wife's miscarriage. It was a vital game for Arteta's side as they faced rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a north London derby.

The English goalkeeper decided to play as he felt it would take his mind off grieving the loss of his child. He stated:

"Football has always been my escape. I told the manager I wanted to play."

The Gunners beat rivals Spurs 2-0 away at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 15. Ramsdale was excellent in that fixture, keeping Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon at bay.

He was one of Arsenal's standout performers last season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. It's a testament to his character that he managed to play on through such difficult circumstances.