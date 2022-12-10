"This time for Africa" - Shakira posts on Twitter after Morocco beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to make FIFA World Cup SFs

Morocco created history as they defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Atlas Lions became the first team ever from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the event. Shakira took to social media to congratulate the African side for their achievement.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute. He outjumped Ruben Dias and Diogo Costa inside the Portugal box to score.

Cristiano Ronaldo started the game off the bench. While the 37-year-old was brought on as a substitute in the 51st minute of the game, Ronaldo couldn't find the back of the net.

The loss marked an end to the five-time Ballond'Or winner's run in the FIFA World Cup.

Shakira, the singer of the famous Waka Waka song, reacted to Morocco's win. The Colombian pop star congratulated the Atlas Lions for their magnificent achievement as she wrote on Twitter:

"This time for Africa!!"

Walid Regragui's side have been phenomenal throughout the tournament in Qatar. They have beaten the likes of Belgium, Spain and now Portugal.

The Atlas Lions have conceded only one goal in the 2022 World Cup so far. They remain undefeated as a last-four clash against England or France awaits.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the FIFA World Cup stage on a bitter note after Portugal's loss to Morocco

Ronaldo: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players ever to grace the beautiful game. He has won every trophy in his career, barring the FIFA World Cup.

The legendary Portuguese walked away from the stage without ever winning the tournament. Ronaldo scored only one goal in Qatar against Ghana on matchday 1.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ronaldo #Qatar2022 It’s the end for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup. The Portuguese leaves the pitch in tears on his last appearance ever in the World Cup. It’s the end for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup. The Portuguese leaves the pitch in tears on his last appearance ever in the World Cup. 🚨🇵🇹 #Ronaldo #Qatar2022 https://t.co/fWLC6YN0Wj

He only made a substitute appearance against Switzerland and Morocco. A hat-trick against Spain in 2018 remains Ronaldo's best-ever performance in the tournament.

