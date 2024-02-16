"This time I expect it to be even closer" - Chris Sutton makes surprise score prediction for Luton Town vs Manchester United

BBC pundit and former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton believes Manchester United will only be able to get a draw when they take on Luton Town this weekend. The two teams will meet in a Premier League encounter at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, February 18.

United currently sit sixth in the standings with 41 points from 24 matches, six adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils are currently on an inspired run of form, having won five of their last six matches across competitions.

Luton, meanwhile, are 17th, just a point above the drop zone, but have won three and lost just one of their last five matches in all competitions. Additionally, they have troubled the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea at Kenilworth Road this term.

Sutton believes Luton will continue their trend of playing well at home and will cause Manchester United problems. The 1994-95 Premier League winner with Blackburn predicted a 2-2 draw on Sunday and wrote in his column for the BBC:

"This is big for Luton because I don't think anyone saw their defeat to bottom side Sheffield United coming. With Everton losing to Manchester City earlier on Saturday, it was a big chance for them to open up a gap on the bottom three, but they couldn't take it.

"I just wonder if that will trigger a little bit of doubt, but their performances at home have been been very good against the bigger teams and I have a feeling we will see more of the same on Sunday.

Sutton concluded by drawing on the previous encounter between the two teams this season:

"Manchester United only beat Luton narrowly at Old Trafford in November, and this time I expect it to be even closer."

Luton enter this game after a 3-1 home defeat to Sheffield United. Cameron Archer, James McAtee and Vinicius Souza all scored for the Blades, while the hosts netted through a second-half Carlton Morris penalty.

Manchester United, meanwhile, come into Sunday's encounter following a 2-1 win away to Aston Villa. Rasmus Hojlund gave them the lead in the 17th minute before Douglas Luiz equalized in the second half. However, super-sub Scott McTominay came off the bench to score the winner with a 86th-minute header.

Manchester United just about edged Luton Town in their earlier meeting this season

As mentioned by Chris Sutton, the earlier meeting between these two teams was a fairly close encounter.

United hosted Luton Town at Old Trafford in November last year. The Red Devils entered that game on the back of a damaging 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, the visitors had just drawn 1-1 with current Premier League leaders Liverpool at Kenilworth Road.

Luton enjoyed a solid first half against United in that game, recording three shots on target (compared to the hosts' one) despite having just 24% possession. However, Erik ten Hag's side improved after the break and went 1-0 up in the 59th minute through Victor Lindelof.

A much more even second half saw the Hatters record 48% possession, but get just one of their six shots on target, as Manchester United held on for the win.