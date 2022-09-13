"This time it will be his turn to win" - Ramon Diaz says Argentina superstar Lionel Messi will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

Ramon Diaz, coach of Saudi football team Al Hilal, has backed Argentina superstar Lionel Messi to lead his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi when Argentina kick-off their World Cup journey with a clash against Saudi Arabia on November 22. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar, who is considered to be one of the best players in history, narrowly missed out on World Cup glory in 2014, losing the final to Germany.

Messi, 35, could be taking part in his final World Cup tournament later this year, and Diaz backed the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to make it count. Speaking after his team beat Zamalek on penalties, Diaz said (via Albawaba):

“This time it will be his turn to win.”

He further added:

“Argentina are a good team and Messi always makes you feel comfortable.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup would mark Lionel Messi’s fifth consecutive World Cup appearance. The PSG forward has thus far played in 19 World Cup games for the South Americans, recording six goals and five assists.

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina, who won the Copa America at Brazil’s expense in 2021, are in scintillating form, not tasting defeat in a whopping 33 games. They have been pitted in Group C at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland.

Lionel Messi’s form for PSG providing encouragement for Argentina ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has been at his majestic best for PSG in the 2022-23 season. The Argentine maverick has impressed on-lookers with his game reading, carved open defenses to claim assists, and scored some excellent goals to help the Parisians.

Messi has scored four goals and claimed seven assists in only nine games for PSG this season (across competitions). Only Neymar has pitched in with more goal contributions (17) for the Parisians this term.

If Messi can remain fit and carry his current form over to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, La Albiceleste would have an excellent chance of going deep into the tournament. Granted he gets the support he requires, it would not be surprising to see the Argentine skipper secure his country’s first World Cup since 1986.

