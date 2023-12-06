"This is what title winning teams do," "Never count this team out" – Arsenal fans ecstatic after Declan Rice seals 4-3 win over Luton Town

Arsenal's record signing Declan Rice was the match-winner for the Gunners as they claimed a 4-3 win over strugglers Luton Town in their league meeting on Tuesday, December 5. Arsenal came from behind to defeat Luton Town at their Kenilworth Road home, going five points clear at the top of the league standings.

West Ham were reluctant to sell captain Declan Rice in the summer but knew that the time had come for him to leave the club. He signed for Arsenal for £105 million, with the club expecting him to be the final piece of their league-winning puzzle.

Luton Town put up a strong resistance against the Gunners, coming from behind to level matters in the match. With the match looking set to end in an entertaining draw, Declan Rice stepped up to glance a header into the bottom corner with virtually the last kick of the game.

Arsenal fans took to X to share their feelings about the former West Ham midfielder after his goal handed them all three points away from home. Some of the fans were full of praise for the team's never-say-die performance in Luton.

Declan Rice scoring for Mikel Arteta's side sent them up to 36 points, five more than Liverpool with 31. The Gunners could now breathe easy, knowing that they have a significant buffer over their rivals in their pursuit of Champions League football.

Arsenal reaping Declan Rice rewards over league rivals

Declan Rice had been prepared to leave West Ham for some years, but clubs balked at his transfer valuation. The Gunners knew what they wanted from the former West Ham man, and they decided to pay up the required fee to sign him.

Rice has been quality at both ends of the pitch, and his goal for the side was a very important one once more. The England international has goals against Crystal Palace and Chelsea this season, and has now added Luton to the list.

Choosing to have faith in the quality of Rice may prove to be decisive for Arsenal at the end of the season. The Gunners' hope for all of their players to contribute and help them win the league title at City's expense come May.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli scored their second goals of the season before Gabriel Osho and Elijah Adebayo scored. Ross Barkley scored a late goal, but the Gunners managed to overcome adversity to win 4-3 away from home.