"This is a tough one" - Dimtar Berbatov makes score prediction for West Ham vs Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has made his prediction for the Red Devils' game against West Ham United this weekend (Saturday, December 23). The Hammers will host United at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

He wrote in his column for Metro, predicting a 1-1 draw:

"This is a tough one. West Ham can surprise people – on their day they can beat you, on another day they can lose 5-0 to Fulham. Man United will at least be happy with a clean sheet behind them from Anfield, but this is a tough place to go. I’ll go for a draw."

United managed to play out a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in their last game. However, they are still far off from being in rhythm going forward and could be in for another hard game at east London on Saturday.

Meanwhile, West Ham won their last league game 3-0 at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, they lost 5-1 against Liverpool at Anfield in the EFL Cup quarter-finals in midweek.

Robbie Savage makes surprise prediction for West Ham vs Manchester United

Another pundit Robbie Savage has predicted West Ham United to defeat Manchester United. He wrote (via Planet Sport):

"First and foremost, what a job David Moyes has done with West Ham. They’re on a roll, they’re in the top 10. All the stats suggest that West Ham will win this game."

He added:

"Manchester United’s away form in the Premier League is not great, especially against teams who are in the top 10. Also, you look at their record in London. They’ve only won two of their last 12 games in the capital."

He concluded:

"I’m going to say that West Ham will win this game. I think they’re on a roll, they’re playing good football. [Lucas] Paqueta, [Mohammed] Kudus. Hat-trick of assists for Paqueta, Kudus with two goals. They’ve got Bowen, they’ve got so many good players. I’m going to go with a West Ham win 2-1."

United are currently seventh in the league table, with 28 points after 17 games. Meanwhile, West Ham are one place below in eighth with 27 points.