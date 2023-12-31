"This is how you treat the Goat" - Fans react as Argentina decide to retire No.10 jersey once Lionel Messi retires 

Argentina have decided to retire the No.10 jersey when Lionel Messi calls time on his international career.

Argentine Football Association president Claudio 'Chiqui' Tapia has announced the news that no player will don La Abiceleste's famous No.10 shirt after Messi. He said (via Marca):

"When Messi retires from the national team, we will not allow anyone else to wear the number 10 after him. This number '10' will be retired for life in his honour. It's the least we can do for him."

Lionel Messi, 36, has been one of, if not, the greatest players in not only Argentina but world football history. The Inter Miami superstar has earned 180 caps, scoring 106 goals and providing 56 assists.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner cemented his legacy in the winter of 2022. He captained Albiceleste to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar, winning the competition for the first time in his career. This was the third time Argentina had won the tournament.

Messi followed in the footsteps of the late great Diego Maradona, another famous No.10 for the national team. He won the competition back in 1986 and he is deemed alongside the 2022 World Cup winner as an all-time great.

Argentina's decision to retire the No.10 jersey once Messi retires has drawn polarizing responses from fans. But, one fan feels it's the right decision due to the legendary forward being the greatest player in history:

"This is how you treat the Goat."

Lionel Messi doesn't expect to be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Argentina

Lionel Messi may have played in his last World Cup.

Lionel Messi has hinted that he's played in his final World Cup tournament following his heroics in Qatar last year. He netted seven goals and provided three assists in seven games, awarded with the Golden Ball for his performances.

There have since been question marks over his future with Albiceleste following the World Cup. He's been part of Lionel Scaloni's side's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying campaign ahead of the 2026 edition.

Messi gave an update on his future with Argentina and doesn't expect to be at the 2026 World Cup. He told China's Titan Sports (via Indian news channel WION):

"I have said several times before that I don't think so, that that (2022) was my last World Cup. I will see how things go but in theory, I don't think I will be around for the next World Cup."

The iconic forward is currently concentrating on club football with MLS side Inter Miami. He arrived at the DRV PNK Stadium in the summer after leaving Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi has already lit up the MLS, with 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions. He captained the Herons to the Leagues Cup in August, the club's first-ever major trophy.