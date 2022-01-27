"This trophy for me would be completely different" - Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah desperate to win AFCON title with Egypt

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is eager to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Egypt.

Salah scored the winning penalty against Ivory Coast to guide the Pharaohs into the quarter-finals of the tournament. Earlier, the match had ended goalless after extra-time. They will now take on Morocco in the last eight on Sunday (30 January).

Speaking after their Round of 16 victory, Salah, who has scored once in the ongoing tournament, said, as quoted by African Football:

“Of course, I want to win something with the national team. It’s my country, what I love the most. This trophy for me would be completely different, would be the closest to my heart.”

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Mohamed Salah scores Egypt's winner as Eric Bailly's dire penalty costs Ivory Coast at AFCON Mohamed Salah scores Egypt's winner as Eric Bailly's dire penalty costs Ivory Coast at AFCONmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/qyZA8GELPP

The Liverpool winger reminisced about Egypt's campaign in the 2017 edition of the tournament. They finished top of their group and were excellent in the knockouts as well before falling to Cameroon 2-1 in the final. Salah, who scored twice in that edition of the tournament, added:

“We were close before to win this African Cup (in 2017); we gave it everything, but we were not lucky to win it. But it’s ok; now we are here in the new one. We have to fight for it; we have to give everything to win it, and I’m sure the players have the same feeling.”

When will Mohamed Salah return to Liverpool?

While fans will be eager to see Mohamed Salah lift silverware with Egypt, they are also waiting for him to return to Anfield. He last played for Liverpool in their 2-2 draw against Chelsea on January 2. He found the back of the net in that Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds have fared well without their talismanic forward, winning four of their five games across competitions since his departure. In the process, Jurgen Klopp's side have made it to the Carabao Cup final, and progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup. They are also second in the Premier League.

If Egypt make it to the AFCON final, Salah will likely miss Liverpool's next fixture, an FA Cup tie against Cardiff City. However, he could return for their Premier League clash at home to Leicester City on February 10. Mohamed Salah will almost certainly be available for the Reds' league game against Burnley on February 13.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 29-year-old has scored 23 goals, and laid out nine assists in 26 games across competitions for the Reds this season. He's the top-scorer in the Premier League with 16 goals, and the second-best provider with nine assists.

Edited by Bhargav