“This is out and out trying to destroy somebody” – Sam Allardyce slams Erik ten Hag treatment dished out to 29-year-old Manchester United star

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has slammed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag over his treatment of defender Harry Maguire.

The English centre-back has endured a tough time at Old Trafford this season when Ten Hag dropped him following a disappointing start.

Maguire started in the Red Devils' two opening defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) and Brentford (4-0).

He has made six appearances across competitions this season.

The Englishman was dropped after the two opening losses and Manchester United picked up form.

They were more organized defensively through the partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

United went on a four-match winning streak in the league and currently sit sixth in the table on 20 points from 11 games.

Despite his woes for the club, Maguire was still chosen by England manager Gareth Southgate for UEFA Nations League action in September.

He started against both Italy and Germany but picked up a hamstring injury in a 3-3 draw with the Germans on 26 September.

The Red Devils captain has missed seven games for United since.

However, he returned as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 win over FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on 28 October.

Allardyce is of the opinion that Ten Hag is handling the defender poorly amidst his poor run of form.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“It’s scandalous, what’s happening. This is out and out trying to destroy somebody. Everybody’s on his back, and if you’re going to have such a great player, for his country and for Manchester United… to put out what’s been put out, no-one can withstand that pressure. That sort of criticism in every way, shape or form – it’s bound to affect Harry."

Maguire has come under scrutiny for his performances not just this season but also during the last campaign.

He made 37 appearances, scoring two goals in the 2021-22 season as United finished sixth in the league and trophyless.

Allardyce believes Maguire should be in the team despite Varane and Martinez impressing at the back under Ten Hag,

“Playing for Manchester United, I find it strange that he’s not in the team. Why is he not in the team? Why is the new manager playing new players that he has bought over Harry? Because he bought them? That’s the way it looks to me because they’re certainly no better than Harry Maguire."

Maguire could start for Manchester United against West Ham United this weekend

Manchester United host West Ham at Old Trafford on October 30 and Maguire may be handed his first start since returning from injury.

Varane is sidelined until the 2022 FIFA World Cup and it may be between Maguire and Victor Lindelof for who partners Lisandro Martinez against the Hammers.

Maguire came on in for the second half of the win over Sheriff and will be eager to gain minutes ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off in late November.

