"This is typical nonsense", "Erik, what are you doing to me man?" - Manchester United fans in disbelief as 26-year-old star starts against Burnley

Manchester United fans are furious with Erik ten Hag as the Dutch coach has decided to start Scott McTominay against Burnley on Saturday (September 23).

Ten Hag's side desperately need a win after losing three consecutive games across competitions. The Red Devils have lost three of five league games and are in a precarious situation just one month into the new season.

McTominay has rarely played as Ten Hag has preferred the likes of Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount to the Scottish midfielder. He has made just four substitute appearances amounting to 115 minutes worth of action.

The Scotland international particularly drew the ire of Manchester United fans in their midweek 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. He lost possession with his side chasing the game but showed no motivation to run and try and win the ball back.

It has been a frustrating period for McTominay amid his lack of game time but he gets an opportunity against Burnley. He has flourished on international duty lately, with five goals in Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Red Devils fans will hope that he puts in a display that replicates his performances for his national team.

Ten Hag has made three changes to the side that lost away at Bayern, with Andre Onana in goal, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, and Sergio Reguilon in defense. Evans starts his first game for United since March 2015, coming in for the injured Lisandro Martinez.

Meanwhile, McTominay is partnered in midfield with Casemiro and Hannibal Mejbri. The latter makes his first start for Manchester United since May 2022 following his terrific strike in the 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Bruno Fernandes skippers the side alongside Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund in attack. It's far from Ten Hag's strongest XI but new signing Sofyan Amrabat has made the bench.

However, fans aren't happy with McTominay's selection and one fan has questioned Ten Hag's decision:

"Mctominay starts, i’m going to vomit. Erik, what are you doing to me man?

Another displayed their frustrations but isn't surprised given the club's tumultuous period:

"This is typical NONSENSE!"

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to sell Scott McTominay in January

Bayern are among the sides interested in Scott McTominay.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are open to offloading McTominay in the January transfer window. The Scot has attracted interest from Bayern, Newcastle United, and Fulham and could raise funds as Ten Hag looks to continue his rebuild.

McTominay was linked with an Old Trafford exit in the summer but the Red Devils turned down a £30 million bid from West Ham United, per The Athletic. He stayed with Ten Hag's side beyond the summer transfer window but his future is still in doubt.

The Scot rose through the youth ranks at Manchester United before making his debut in 2017. He has three years left on his contract but could soon be on the move, especially following the arrival of Amrabat from Fiorentina in the summer.