"This is unacceptable" - Alexia Putellas sends strong message against Luis Rubiales after inappropriate Jenni Hermoso kissing incident

Spanish footballer Alexia Putellas has condemned Spanish Football Federation head Luis Rubiales after a controversial incident saw the president kiss Jenni Hermoso following their World Cup triumph.

In a tweet, the Barcelona attacker wrote that his actions were unacceptable and offered support to her teammate.

She said:

"This is unacceptable. It's over. "With you, partner @Jennihermoso."

The incident occurred after Spain lifted the World Cup after a 1-0 win over England. Rubiales was seen kissing Hermoso on the lips on stage during the post-match ceremony.

In an Instagram live stream after the incident, Hermoso claimed that she did not like the gesture. However, a statement by the Spanish Football Federation had the player seemingly change her stance.

“It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings,” said Hermoso, in comments given to AFP by the Spanish federation. “The president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.”

However, it is now being widely speculated that these words may not have been directly hers, with Hermoso posting a new statement of her own very following this incident. It read:

"My union, FUTPRO, in coordination with my agency, TMJ, are taking care of defending my interests and being the interlocutors on this matter."

Rubiales' actions drew a lot of criticism from top Spanish football figures, with the likes of David de Gea, Hector Bellerin, and Iker Casillas also expressing their unhappiness. Alongside Putellas, Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen has also offered her support to the player.

Spanish Football Federation president refuses to resign and hits back at critics

Rubiales has come under severe criticism after kissing Jenni Hermoso.

Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales has remained defiant in his stance and has refused to step down from his position. In a passionate speech during the general assembly meeting of the federation, the 46-year-old vowed to do his all to stay in power after growing calls for him to leave.

Rubiales became the center of attraction after cameras spotted him kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's 1-0 win over England in the Women's World Cup final.

In his speech, Rubiales stated that he would fight the situation to the end, announcing defiantly that he would not resign. He repeatedly claimed in his speech that the kiss was consensual and announced his intention to seek legal action.

Rubiales' actions have drawn criticism from multiple figures in world football, including the likes of teammates Alexia Putellas and Cata Coll. Others including Iker Casillas, David de Gea, and Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias have also called out the president for his actions.