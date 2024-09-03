“This is unacceptable” - Joan Laporta speaks up on the reason behind Barcelona’s ‘bad’ relationship with La Liga rivals Real Madrid 

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke about the bad relationship between his club and La Liga rivals Real Madrid in a recent interview. Both clubs are historic rivals in Spanish football, with their rivalry entwined with their long and storied histories in the Iberian nation.

The Blaugrana supremo is opposed to his historic rivals this time due to their involvement in the ongoing Negreira case that surrounds the Catalan side. Laporta and his board from 2003 to 2010 were revealed to have made payments to José María Enríquez Negreira, who was a referee at the time.

Speaking about the case and how it affected his club's relationship with Real Madrid, the Barcelona president said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Relationship with Real Madrid? Not good. They got involved in the Negreira case, which is unacceptable. Let them continue doing what they want, and we will also do what we want to do.”

It is unlikely that relations between both clubs will thaw anytime soon following their dispute over the legal case. Barcelona has been found innocent of match-fixing and bribery by the Spanish courts and neither Joan Laporta nor any members of his board at the time will face any penalties.

What Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said about Barcelona's Negreria case

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had strong words concerning the Negriera case involving Barcelona. The storied Spanish side led the effort to see the Catalan side punished for the payments they made to an active referee in the Spanish Federation between 2003 and 2010.

Speaking at Los Blancos' general assembly in 2023, Perez said via AS:

“I want to end with a reflection on the ‘Negreira case’, it will be brief. In fact, I want to be brief because it is an issue that is in the hands of the judges and we must be respectful of the times and deadlines."

"But it is not normal that almost €8 million have been paid to the vice-president of the referees committee over 20 years. and that is why the club has come forward with an accusation. Not only that, that is why we are admitted as an injured party. It is a case of enormous seriousness. Enormous."

Barcelona have subsequently been cleared of any wrongdoing by the courts in Spain in a decision that will likely leave the Real Madrid supremo incensed. The eternal rivals will continue their rivalry away from the courts and on the pitch to establish supremacy in the ongoing La Liga campaign.

