"This is where we want to be" - Mikel Arteta responds to Arsene Wenger's Arsenal concerns 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responded to legendary manager Arsene Wenger's concerns over UEFA Champions League football potentially costing the Gunners Premier League points this season.

The north London outfit secured a place in Europe's top football competition for the first time since the 2016/17 season, thanks to their second-place Premier League finish last year.

On David Seaman’s podcast earlier in the week, ex-Arsenal manager Wenger, who spent 1231 games in charge, (via Metro):

"We have to deal with the Champions League, so that costs points as well."

Claiming that nothing has changed from the previous campaign as the Gunners faced a fixture crunch due to the Europa League, Arteta responded:

"Well, it’s exactly the same as last year. We played every three days, but it was the Europa League. So the competition is different. Obviously, the demands of that competition and the expectations are different, especially as we’ve been away from there for seven years. But it’s excitement"

"This is where we want to be. When you look at the fixtures and the games that we have to play, I think everybody’s really looking forward to it."

Arteta's club face their first test in the UEFA Champions League against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday (September 20). Before that, Arsenal have a tricky test at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (September 17).

"Beginning of an exciting chapter" - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reacts to Gunners' Champions League return

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reacted to the Gunners' return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in seven years. The left-footed winger played a key role in helping his club secure a second-place Premier League finish last season, bagging 14 goals and 11 assists.

However, fans are yet to see the best of Saka this campaign, with the youngster only managing two goals and an assist in four league games. Talking about the Gunners' Champions League return, he told France Football (via One Football):

"Returning to the Champions League is the beginning of an exciting chapter. It’s something Arsenal is accustomed to, but for me, it’s going to be truly special. I can’t wait.”

The 22-year-old player is likely to make his Champions League debut against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. Saka has scored 40 goals and provided 42 assists in 184 appearances across competitions for the Gunners.