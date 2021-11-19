“This week has been a good week” – Solskjaer claims Manchester United have “utilised” international break to their benefit

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident his side have made the most of the international break and are ready for Saturday's Premier League game against Watford.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Solskjaer revealed he was in constant communication with the club's hierarchy and that the players had "utilized" the break to their "benefit."

"Of course, I've been in contact and communicated with the club as I do all the time anyway, it's been a long international break but it's one that we've utilised to our benefit, we feel it's been a good response from the players and we're ready for the Watford game."

Solskjaer stated that the international break allowed him to try out "different things" with players who did not travel abroad.

"International breaks are always periods to refresh and to keep working on different things and this time around we've had a few players having to pull out, so quite a few of them have been here doing individual sessions, recovery sessions, some players were allowed to go abroad to visit families," he said.

"It's always the case when everyone comes in everyone's bright and ready. This week has been a good week, we've had a chance to work with everyone on quite a few things."

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under increasing pressure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in desperate need of a win against Watford to ease some of the pressure on his shoulders. Manchester United are currently going through a tough period in the Premier League, having won just one of their last six games.

The Red Devils have lost to Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City in the past few weeks, raising the heat on Solskjaer. Various names have been linked to replace the 48-year-old coach, including Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Pochettino and Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United were considered one of the favorites for the Premier League title following the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in the summer.

However, their barren run has left them nine points behind league leaders Chelsea. Manchester United are currently sixth in the standings with 17 points from 11 games.

