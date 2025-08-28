"This whole cup is rigged for Messi", "Never seen such corruption in football" - Fans slam Inter Miami after 3-1 win over Orlando in Leagues Cup S/F

Fans on X have called out Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and the media for rigging the Leagues Cup after the Herons came back from behind to defeat Orlando 3-1. The two sides locked horns in the Leagues Cup semi-finals at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday, August 27.

Both sides had numerous chances to break the deadlock in the first half. However, Orlando found themselves leading in the first minute of stoppage time after Marco Pasalic's effort landed in the top-right corner.

Fortunately for Inter Miami, they got back into the game in the 74th minute after Tadeo Allende appeared to be pulled down inside the box by David Brekalo. The latter was harshly shown a second yellow card, reducing Orlando to 10 men. Lionel Messi made no mistake from the spot three minutes later to level the scores. Messi then completed his brace in the 88th minute, while Telasco Segovia also scored (90+1') to complete the comeback and reach the Leagues Cup final.

Rival fans were left fuming following Brekalo's dismissal and the referee's penalty call, as both decisions led to Orlando's loss. They also claimed that Ivan Angulo should have been given a penalty after he was fouled inside the box by Sergio Busquets.

One fan reckons the Leagues Cup has been rigged for Lionel Messi, posting:

"This whole cup is rigged for messi fc we all know it."

shane daly @arcticmandaly @andrew_wiebe this whole cup is rigged for messi fc we all know it.

Another fan tweeted:

"Yeah, by buying it. I have never seen such corruption in football."

Benjamin Lawrence @BenKlawrence @InterMiamiCF Yeah, by buying it. I have never seen such corruption in football.

Other fans reacted below:

"Thanks to the help of the @LeaguesCup cup rigging," one fan commented

"I’m sorry. I decided to watch the Orlando/Miami #LeaguesCup game, as an uncaring bystander. And this is so obviously rigged for Inter Miami/Messi it is not even funny. Missed Orlando PK, yellows for hands to the face only on Orlando, a terrible 2nd yellow/PK call. It’s insane," another added

"We did not beat ourselves… should have been a pen against angulo, the worst missed call i’ve ever seen, both brekalo yellows weren’t even fouls, this tournament was created for messi and apple tv money. Clearly rigged," an Orlando fan insisted

"Jesus. Concacaf is really desperate to get Messi back in ConcaChampions...rigged af to get Miami into the #LeaguesCup2025 final. Sad state of American soccer with Messi here. Really wish he'd gone to Newell's or returned to Barca," another chimed in

"Just as he was at the World Cup" - Rodrigo De Paul hails Lionel Messi as the GOAT following Inter Miami's 3-1 comeback win over Orlando

Inter Miami star Rodrigo De Paul has waxed lyrical about Lionel Messi after the latter netted a late brace to inspire his side to a 3-1 comeback win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup semi-final. De Paul praised the latter for being decisive when it mattered, comparing his efforts to the 38-year-old's heroics for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After missing the Herons' last two games due to a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, Messi delivered for his side to ensure they reached the final. Following the game, summer signing Rodrigo De Paul said (via GOAL):

“Leo Messi has shown once again why he’s the greatest player in the history of this sport. He’s always decisive, just as he was at the World Cup."

The Argentina ace will feature in the 50th final of his career on August 31 as the Herons are set to face the LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders for the Leagues Cup title. Inter Miami will be aiming to win the trophy for the second time in their history, having first claimed it in 2023.

