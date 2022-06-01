"This whole situation is just bizarre" - Frank McAvennie says Manchester United is the only Premier League club that could sign Liverpool superstar

Former Scottish top-flight winner Frank McAvennie believes Manchester United may be the only English club that could sign Mohamed Salah if he departs Liverpool.

Salah's long-standing contract dispute with the Reds is yet to be resolved, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season. The club look set to lose Sadio Mane this summer, which could make tying the Egyptian down to a new deal even more necessary.

However, reports from The Athletic stated that Salah will leave Anfield next summer unless he receives a "significantly improved" offer. There were also suggestions that the player would prefer to stay in the Premier League.

If that is to be the case, McAvennie believes Manchester United may be his only possible destination in the English top-flight. He told Football Insider:

“Is it just about money? I think Man United are the only club who could do it if it is at the end of next season. They need a striker and they are a club that is likely to build over the next season.”

The former West Ham United and Celtic forward went on to reason why the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur don't need Salah:

“You can be sure they will offer what Liverpool aren’t offering. Man City don’t need him, they have Haaland. Tottenham have Son. If he wants to stay in the Premier League, I can only see Man United.”

McAvennie concluded:

“If that’s the only option then Liverpool better offer him what he wants. This whole situation is just bizarre.”

Mohamed Salah has been prolific for Liverpool

Salah enjoyed one of his best-ever club seasons during the 2021-22 campaign, spearheading the Reds' bid for a quadruple. While they fell short in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, Jurgen Klopp's side still picked up the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Salah scored 31 goals and laid out 16 assists in 51 matches across competitions, winning the Premier League's Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season award. While he cooled off in the second half of the campaign after a red-hot start, his final numbers are still excellent.

Overall, Salah has recorded 156 goals and 63 assists in 254 matches for Liverpool. He has also won every competition he has contested during his time with the Reds.

