“This will not come back in life” - Lionel Messi drops massive hint on retirement plans 

Lionel Messi has asserted that he isn't thinking about retirement just yet and is looking to enjoy the twilight of his career to the fullest.

Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He captained Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, winning the Golden Ball in the process. As a result, he has now won almost every trophy available at club and international level.

Many had speculated that Lionel Messi might announce his retirement from the national team after the World Cup victory. But that hasn't been the case and the 36-year-old is still going strong.

Messi was recently asked about retirement from football to which he replied (via All About Argentina):

“I still don't think about retirement. I like to play, I enjoy being with a ball on the pitch, competing, training... Today the most important thing is to enjoy what's left to the fullest as I'm doing. This [football career] will not come back in life and I don't want to regret anything.”

Lionel Messi has now joined Inter Miami and already helped them win their first-ever trophy. He scored 10 goals and provided one assist in seven games en route to their Leagues Cup triumph.

Inter Miami coach on resting Lionel Messi

The seven-time Ballon d'Or started his Inter Miami career in the Leagues Cup by coming on as a substitute in the 54th minute against CD Cruz Azul. He then started the next game but was subbed off in the 78th minute.

Post that, Lionel Messi played every minute of the remaining five games, including 120 minutes in the Leagues Cup final against Nashville.

Ahead of their U.S. Open semi-final clash against FC Cincinnati on August 23, Inter Miami coach Tata Martino was asked about the prospect of resting Messi. He replied (via Goal):

"That is a conversation we had a few days ago, that he should rest, and recover every 3-4 days, clearly Wednesday will not be that day, but you all know how he is, he likes to play. So, as long as he doesn’t mention anything, he will keep on playing."

If Inter Miami reach the U.S. Open final, they will face either Houston Dynamo or Real Salt Lake on September 27.