"This will be no different as well" - Alan Hutton claims Aurélien Tchouameni could prove to be the long-term successor to 'unbelievable' Liverpool trio

Former Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton has suggested that Aurelien Tchouameni could prove to be the long-term successor to 'unbelievable' Liverpool trio.

Hutton has suggested that Tchouameni could turn out to be the replacement for the aging midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara.

As per French journalist Julien Maynard, the Reds are leading the chase for the in-demand AS Monaco midfielder.

Maynard claimed that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 22-year-old but Jurgen Klopp's side hold an advantage.

Alan Hutton has hailed the Reds' transfer strategy and their hunger to always look to improve themselves. The 37-year-old told Football Insider:

“I think the likes of Henderson, Milner, Thiago have been unbelievable for the club."

“But, of course, they aren’t getting any younger. I think that’s what we’ve seen with the front three. He is not scared to bring people in, the kind of next generation."

He added:

“That’s the one thing I love about Liverpool. They don’t stand still. They’re always looking at bringing that next hungry, young player through the door that’s not just going to sit there and be another number but push to get into that team."

The Scotsman believes that the Mereysiders are doing the right thing by getting new young players in the side. He added:

“This will be no different as well. You look at the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain and these kinds of guys who are on the periphery of the squad. It might be a case of moving these guys on to get the new, younger talent through the door. To bed them in to be the next generation.”

Aurelien Tchouameni could be a fantastic addition for Liverpool

Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the most in-demand footballers on the planet right now and it would be a massive deal for Liverpool if they can get the Frenchman.

The Reds are neither short of quality nor depth in the middle of the park. However, signing one of the hottest midfield prospects in the world means they are looking for long-term success as well.

Liverpool last raided Monaco for the signing of Fabinho back in 2018 and he has been immense for them so far.

Tchouameni has what it takes to become a similar success at Anfield and might even eclipse the Brazilian.

Edited by Diptanil Roy