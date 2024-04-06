"This will be a good game" - Mark Lawrenson predicts result of Brighton vs Arsenal

Renowned pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted Arsenal to come out with a 2-1 away win against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, April 6.

The Gunners, currently second in the league table, will take on the ninth-placed Seagulls. Lawrenson expects the game to be a good one as both coaches, Mikel Arteta and Roberto De Zerbi, like to play an attacking brand of football.

That said, Lawrenson predicts that Arsenal will get the job done and rack up an important three points.

"This will be a good game. Both teams like to play. Mikel Arteta left out some of his better players against Luton so they'll be fresh for this game. I'm on the away win, Arsenal have lots of momentum," he wrote for Paddypower.

The Gunners have won four of their last five league games, drawing the other against Manchester City. Arteta's side have 68 points from 30 games, two points less than league leaders Liverpool.

As for Brighton, their recent form is far from impressive. De Zerbi's team have won only one of their last five Premier League matches, losing two and drawing the other two. They are ninth with 43 points from 20 matches.

Kai Havertz speaks about playing under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Since his summer move from Chelsea for a reported £65 million, Kai Havertz has slowly become a key player for Arsenal. The Germany international has scored nine goals and has provided four assists in 41 appearances across competitions this season.

Havertz has now shared his experience of playing under Arteta, hailing the Spaniard's eye for details.

He said (via the Gunners' website):

"He helped me from the first day I arrived and showed me a different spectrum of how to play football that I had never experienced before and how to make myself better on the pitch as a player."

"I'm so happy he helped me with a lot of things and is someone who wants to improve the players and that's what makes him special," Havertz added.

Havertz even claimed that he had never had a coach before in his career who paid such attention to details. Considering Havertz has played under the likes of Hani Flick, Thomas Tuchel, and more, that's high praise for Arteta.

