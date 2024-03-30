"This will be a really open game" – Mark Lawrenson makes interesting scoreline prediction for Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted a narrow 2-1 victory for his former club in their Premier League contest against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield this Sunday (March 31).

The Reds, who lost 4-3 to Manchester United in their FA Cup quarter-final clash on March 17, are currently second in the Premier League table with 64 points from 28 games. They were held to a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at home in their last Premier League match.

Roberto De Zerbi's side, on the other hand, are in eighth spot in the domestic table with 42 points from 28 matches. They have recorded four victories and five defeats in their last 10 games across all competitions.

In his column for UK-based betting platform Paddy Power, Lawrenson claimed that Liverpool will endure a tough time getting the better of Brighton. He wrote:

"This will be a really open game, that's for certain, but Brighton have struggled a bit this season. They've been knocked out of Europe but they're still a decent team who will give you a really good game on the day. Liverpool will be desperate to win this, especially after losing to Manchester United in the cup where they had loads of chances to win it."

The Reds, who registered a 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium earlier this season, will be without the likes of Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Diogo Jota this Sunday. Brighton, meanwhile, will miss star attackers like Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March this weekend.

As for the head-to-head record, Brighton boast an upper hand over Jurgen Klopp's team. They have registered three wins, four draws, and just one defeat in their last eight meetings against the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool in race to snap up 18-year-old

According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are interested in signing Juventus star Dean Huijsen in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Reds are set to face tough competition from Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in the ongoing race.

Huijsen, who joined Juventus from Malaga's youth side in 2021, is currently out on a short-term loan at AS Roma. The 18-year-old has contributed two goals and one assist in 12 games for the Giallorossi this term.

Roma, who have utilized the central defender as a right-back as well, are believed to be keen to turn the temporary switch into a permanent one. However, Juventus' £34 million price tag is deemed to be too costly.