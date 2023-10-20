“This will be a tough test for Manchester United” – Berbatov predicts winner of Red Devils’ clash against Sheffield United

Manchester United icon Dimitar Berbatov has backed his former side to secure a narrow win against Sheffield United in their upcoming Premier League clash at Bramall Lane on Saturday, October 21.

Despite pulling off a miraculous 2-1 win against Brentford prior to the international break, the Red Devils have had an abysmal start to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

Manchester United have lost six of their 11 games across all competitions, conceding 19 goals in the process. They are currently 10th in the standings with 12 points from eight games. Erik ten Hag will be desperate for another three points to get his side's season back on track.

Manchester United face a struggling Sheffield United side that are languishing at the bottom of the table with zero wins and just one point. Moreover, they have lost two of their last 10 games against the Blades, winning eight and drawing one.

Providing his prediction for the upcoming fixture, Berbatov wrote (via METRO):

"This will be a tough test for Man United. They’re going to a difficult place and Sheffield United will be doing everything they can to get a result. Man United need to concentrate and get the game by the scruff of the neck. I’m tempted to say this will be a draw but I’ll go with Man United to win."

Berbatov's Prediction: 1-2

Andy Cole suggests Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford should be dropped from starting XI

Former Manchester United forward Andy Cole believes it would benefit both parties if Marcus Rashford was dropped from the starting XI due to the winger's poor form this season.

The Englishman was in sensational form last season, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists in 56 appearances across all competitions. He also helped Manchester United win the Carabao Cup.

However, Rashford has looked a shadow of his former self this season, scoring just one goal in 10 appearances. He has looked short of confidence, leading many fans to believe Alejandro Garnacho should start ahead of him on the left flank.

Cole told Betfred (via METRO):

"When I was a footballer, whenever I lacked belief I wanted to stay in the starting eleven in a bid to regain my confidence. However, now that I’m retired, I can see why it’s good for some players to be taken out of the firing line."

Cole continued:

"If you don’t count last season for Marcus and you look at the two seasons prior to that, his form was exactly the same as it is now. You can only ask Marcus what the problem is, but we know that the season before last that he was dealing with some personal issues, which is something that he admitted last year."

"And after how good he was last season, we were all expecting him to kick on again in this current campaign and have the confidence in himself to replicate that form."

Following their clash with Sheffield United, United will go up against F.C Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League (October 24) before facing Manchester City in the league next weekend (October 29).