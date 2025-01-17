"This will be a tougher test for them" - Alan Shearer makes prediction for Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has predicted Arsenal to play out a draw with Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, January 18. This may seem a rather surprising prediction after the Gunners beat arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the North London derby on Wednesday.

While Mikel Arteta's side only managed to win by a goal, they had 14 shots, including a couple of good opportunities that did not find the net. Claiming that this could be the reason why the Gunners drop points in their next league outing, Shearer told Metro:

"Arsenal were much better against Spurs, that being said they still missed chances and I’m still not convinced that they’re in a good place up top and I won’t be until they get a top class forward in there. This will be a tougher test for them, and I’m going to say this one will be a draw."

Arsenal cannot afford to slip up especially after they managed to close the gap between themselves and Liverpool to four points. However, the Reds, who are top of the league standings, have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will come into this fixture with some confidence, having registered three straight wins in their last three matches across competitions. Last time out, the Villans beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park on Wednesday. They're seventh in the table and only three points short of fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Mikel Arteta responds to whether Arsenal defender deserves England call-up

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly has caught the eye of many during his recent performances for the Gunners. The 18-year-old left-back has slotted in perfectly for Mikel Arteta, particularly with injury issues to Riccardo Calafiori throughout the campaign.

With Luke Shaw's struggles of late, there may be a query as to whether Lewis-Skelly could get his England call-up. When asked about it during his press conference ahead of the Aston Villa clash, Arteta said (via the club's official website):

"Let him settle where he is first and talk about the reality he’s got in front of him. Stick with that and I think that’s more than enough for now."

So far this season, the defender has made seven appearances in the Premier League and has featured on three occasions in the UEFA Champions League. With Calafiori still a doubt to play in the Aston Villa game, expect Lewis-Skelly to start for the Gunners at left-back.

