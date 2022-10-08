"This is a winning team" – Liverpool star warns Arsenal with bold "we are still one of the best teams" claim ahead of Premier League showdown

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has asserted that, despite their poor run of form this season, his team are still one of the best teams in the Premier League ahead of their clash against Arsenal.

The Reds have suffered a dispiriting start to the 2022-23 campaign, registering just five wins in 11 matches across all competitions. The club are currently ninth in the Premier League standings with 10 points from seven games, scoring 18 and conceding nine goals.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are currently atop the Premier League table with 21 points from eight games. The club are in a rich vein of form and are set to host Jurgen Klopp's side at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (9 October) on the back of a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on the club's official website, Fabinho shared his thoughts about the Merseyside outfit's trip to north London:

"The Emirates is a nice place to play, and Arsenal, of course, are in a really good moment right now, playing really well, winning their games, top of the league. It's a good opportunity for us as well to show that we are Liverpool, we are still one of the best teams in this league."

He continued:

"So yes, it's a good opportunity for us to get the three points and to close the gap on these teams as well. This is a winning team. The last season was really good, we played all the competitions until the end to win the four and we won two. This shows what this team is capable of doing."

He added:

"Of course, as I said before, this moment is not good and it's not easy when we know you can do better, you can play better, you can win more and more games. So yes, we just have to keep focused, keep concentrating, try our best to turn this situation."

Liverpool will go into the fixture on the back of a 2-0 win against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (4 October).

Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for upcoming Arsenal-Liverpool clash

In his column for the BBC, former Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a Gunners win on Sunday. He wrote:

"The way Arsenal went at Tottenham last weekend was impressive and bodes well for this game too. While the Gunners are playing well and are full of confidence, things still aren't right at Liverpool as far as I can see."

He added:

"I think they will score, even though they have not quite clicked yet this season. But Arsenal's attacking talent are going to cause them a lot of problems at the other end."

Prediction: Arsenal 4-1 Liverpool

