"This world needs to f*** right off" - Manchester United legend Paul Scholes weighs in on Brendan Rodgers' 'good girl' sexism row

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes weighed in on the sexism row that former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers finds himself embroiled in, voicing his support for the Northern Irishman.

Scottish side Celtic, managed by Rodgers, grabbed a 3-1 win over Motherwell on February 25. After the game, he was interviewed by BBC Scotland reporter Jane Lewis, who peppered him with questions about the intense title race with Rangers.

The Celtic manager seemed to express disdain towards the interviewer's tone, being very trenchant in his reply:

"The story has already been written about this group, but we will write our own story... No, no, you know exactly what I mean."

When Lewis tried to pose the question again, Rodgers hastily waved her off, saying:

"Done, good girl, well done."

Rodgers has been criticized for the 'good girl' comment. One of his staunchest critics was Rebekah Chapman, a representative of the Scottish Feminist Network. She told talkSPORT:

"I can only assess the interview and it's quite clear he is not ending the interview in an informal, friendly way. He is being quite rude."

Scholes was quick to defend Rodgers and he posted an Instagram story, writing:

"This world needs to f*** right off... bye!"

Paul Scholes' Instagram story

The English midfielder is known to be vocal about his opinions on social media and didn't hold back this time around either.

Manchester United tipped to sell 21-year-old loanee who was once tipped to become the 'next Paul Scholes'

Manchester United are looking to cut ties with Tunisian international Hannibal Mejbri after he returns from his loan spell at La Liga side Sevilla at the end of the season, reports Football Insider.

Hannibal moved to Old Trafford from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2019 for a fee of £9.3 million. During his time in Manchester, he showed brief spells of real promise in the academy and the first team but never managed to fully establish himself in the senior squad.

Once dubbed the 'next Paul Scholes', the midfielder has struggled on loan at Sevilla. He has racked up just 38 minutes of game time since his arrival at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in January.

United triggered a one-year extension in the player's contract, which means that it has been extended to 2025. However, according to Football Insider, Manchester United are planning a club clear-out in the summer, and Mejbri is one of many players who could part ways with the club.