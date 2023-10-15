"This is all out of the world" - Real Madrid star in awe of summer signing's impact at the club, calls him an 'alien'

Real Madrid goalkeeper has lavished praise on summer signing Jude Bellingham after his electric start to the season.

Los Blancos agreed to pay a €103 million fee to Borussia Dortmund for the England international. He has since become the club's main man in the final third, registering 10 goals and three assists in 10 games across competitions.

Bellingham's most recent contribution to the club came in the form of a brace in a 4-0 league win against Osasuna on 7 October. Speaking about the 20-year-old, Lunin, who is currently the club's second-choice goalkeeper behind Kepa Arrizabalaga, said to El Chiringuito (h/t @MadridXtra):

"Jude Bellingham is an alien. Arriving at the best club in the world at 20 years old, scoring in every game, giving assists, influencing the games and the score... this is all out of this world.

"In training? Jude doesn't score against me, I save his shots. It seems the only place he doesn't score is during trainings, the goalkeepers are not capable of doing it during the official games (laughs)."

Real Madrid went into the 2023-24 season after losing Karim Benzema and signing Joselu on an initial loan deal for cover. But Bellingham has taken the major goal-scoring burden on his shoulders and is frequently popping up with match-winning performances.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is currently away on international duty

Jude Bellingham's name was arguably the least surprising one in Gareth Southgate's England squad for their two games this month.

The Three Lions beat Australia in a closely-fought friendly encounter by a 1-0 scoreline on 14 October. Bellingham was an unused substitute, which would be music to Carlo Ancelotti's ears given the player's importance to Los Merengues.

Bellingham is expected to feature in England's 2024 UEFA Euros qualifier against Italy on 17 October at Wembley. Perhaps Southgate wasn't risking his best players in the friendly against Australia.

But the Three Lions are expected to field a strong XI against the Italians given the race for qualification in Group C. England lead Italy by three points after five matches, while Ukraine are also on the same points tally (10) as I Nerazzurri having played one game more.

Malta are without any points after six matches while North Macedonia sit in fourth with seven points to their name. Bellingham's goal-scoring exploits haven't been replicated on the international stage.

The Real Madrid midfielder has netted just twice in 26 senior appearances. He has played in three Euros 2024 qualifiers so far, failing to register a goal or an assist.