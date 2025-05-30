"This year was a difficult season for us" - Manchester United's Harry Maguire

Manchester United's star defender Harry Maguire was one of the bright spots in what was otherwise quite a disappointing season for the Old Trafford club. Speaking to the media here in Mumbai today at the launch of Apollo Tyres' United We Play, he admitted the just-concluded season that saw the storied club end at a lowly 15th position, was tough.

"This year has obviously been a difficult season in the Premier League. But I’m sure next season will be a lot different. There will be a lot of changes in the summer — some players will leave and hopefully new ones will come in.

"That’s down to the club to get right. And for us as players, we have to step up. Playing for this club is special," said Maguire while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

"We will make a lot of changes in the summer in the club. There will be a lot of players who leave and hopefully a lot of players who come in. That's down to the club to make sure they get that right and it's down to us players to make sure that we're the ones and that we're involved because to play for this club is a special club and when you come to places like this it just proves it", he added.

Maguire along with his clubmates André Onana and Diogo Dalot, was in Mumbai to launch the fifth edition of United We Play, the flagship grassroots football programme of leading tyre maker Apollo Tyres.

Speaking about the initiative and the importance of grassroots development, he said:

"I think it's really important to give children opportunities, not just in football, but in everyday life. So it's an amazing initiative to come here and to play with the children here today and just to see how much happiness they're having and enjoyment they're having."

On his personal form which has been the bright spark for his club, he added:

"Yeah, obviously I've had some good moments myself but the most important thing is the team. And it's not just this season. I think I've now been playing well for a couple of seasons. I'm in a good place and I'm happy to be helping the team."

Supported by Manchester United, United We Play is a pan-India initiative by Apollo Tyres to support young footballers in India by giving them a platform to showcase their skills with the objective of motivating aspiring footballers to continue playing, by engaging with them, and introducing them to global training methods.

Harry Maguire, André Onana and Diogo Dalot, who are on their maiden visit to India, officially launched and kicked off the activities for the fifth season of the United We Play programme. Over the past four seasons, the United We Play programme has reached out to over 30000 aspiring footballers across 25 cities in India.

