“This is why you’re the GOAT” - Piers Morgan reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo scores 50th goal in 2023

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 50th goal of 2023 on Monday (December 11).

The landmark strike came in the 74th minute of Al-Nassr's 5-2 King Cup of Champions quarterfinal at Al-Shabab. The visitors took a 17th-minute lead through Seko Fofana before Carlos equalised for Shabab seven minutes later.

Sadio Mane and Abdulrahman Ghareeb put Al-Alami on the ascendancy at half-time before Ronaldo's 50th goal of the year for club and country made it 4-1 for the visitors.

Hattan Bahebri netted a 90th-minute consolation before Mohammed Maran restored the visitors' three-goal lead six minutes into stoppage time. Ronaldo reacted to his landmark strike on Instagram by proclaiming that he's not done yet for the year.

"Great victory and I’m thrilled to announce my 50th goal in 2023, all thanks to the unwavering support of my teammates, fans, and my family," posted Ronaldo. "There’s still room for a few more this year."

Morgan responded to the post:

"Incredible achievement yet again. This is why you’re the GOAT."

Here's a screenshot of Morgan's comment on Ronaldo's Instagram post:

Screenshot of Morgan's comment on Roandlo's Instagrm post

Ronaldo has scored 20 times and provided 10 assists in 22 games across competitions for Al-Alami this season.

How Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Portugal in 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the game's best players. Since making his senior debut two decades ago, the 38-year-old has amassed goals galore - over 850 - for club and country.

His goal on Monday marked the eighth time Ronaldo struck at least 50 times in a year for club and country, joining Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as the joint top-scorer in 2023.

Ronaldo's tally comprises 40 goals (and 12 assists) in 47 games across competitions for Al-Nassr, with the rest coming for Portugal in nine UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

He struck a rich haul of 10 games in the Selecao's successful qualifying campaign. That included braces against Liechtenstein (home), Luxembourg (away), Slovakia (home) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (away). The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also scored against Iceland (away) and Liechtenstein (away).

Only Romelu Lukaku (14) of Belgium finished ahead of Ronaldo in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying charts, with the Belgian netting four times on the final day to steer clear of Ronaldo.