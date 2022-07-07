“I have to be optimistic, but I do read newspapers” – Thomas Frank reveals he is still in talks with Eriksen over Brentford offer despite Manchester United agreement

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has revealed that the Bees are still hopeful of re-signing Christian Eriksen, despite reports that the playmaker is set to sign for Manchester United.

The Denmark international made an incredible comeback to the Premier League following a cardiac arrest during last summer's European Championship. He was crucial in guiding Brentford to top-flight safety by scoring once and providing four assists in 11 appearances.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him. Contracts are being checked by lawyers... and then Christian Eriksen will be unveiled as new Manchester United player on a three year deal.Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him. Contracts are being checked by lawyers... and then Christian Eriksen will be unveiled as new Manchester United player on a three year deal. 🔴🇩🇰 #MUFC Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him.

Speaking to Danish outlet BT, Bees boss Frank confirmed he is keen for the 30-year-old to stay at the West London club despite his contract expiring at the end of June. The manager stated:

"Right now he's not a Brentford player, but he's not a player for anyone else either. It may well be that right now it seems to be a different place than with us, but let's see now."

When asked if Eriksen would be at Brentford at the beginning of the new season, Frank added:

"What should I answer to that? I have to be optimistic, but I also read newspapers. Lets see what happens."

When asked for an update regarding Brentford's stance on the Denmark international, the manager claimed:

“We have offered him a contract, and he has then had to figure out what he wants with his life and career. So he has an offer from us, but I do not know what else is. However, I assume that there are offers from almost everyone else."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Kevin De Bruyne is the only Premier League player with more assists than Christian Eriksen since 2013-14 Kevin De Bruyne is the only Premier League player with more assists than Christian Eriksen since 2013-14 🎯 https://t.co/xivuXeaFiy

Rio Ferdinand states problem of Manchester United signing Christian Eriksen

Former England center-back Ferdinand believes Eriksen will not become a regular starter for Manchester United while the likes of Bruno Fernandes are ahead of him.

The Red Devils are desperate for more creative midfielders after they released Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard at the end of June.

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE, Ferdinand proclaimed (as per The Metro):

"I think Christian Eriksen is a squad player. He doesn’t come as a starter, I would be very surprised if he comes into Manchester United as a starter. I think he’ll come in and play a particular role in and around it. The position he is likely to occupy will be similar to Bruno Fernandes, and I don’t see him taking him out of the team."

Ferdinand contemplated whether both Eriksen and Fernandes could play:

"Can you play both? Yes, but then have you got the person defensively behind them to be able to mop things up and secure things behind them? I question that. So there is a lot of positives with him because I think he is a fantastic technician with fantastic ability, but if he’s coming to be someone who fills in here and there, I can see that."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far