Thomas Muller makes stance clear about joining Inter Miami to play with Lionel Messi amid reports of MLS switch

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has spoken about the possibility of teaming up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami this summer. The 35-year-old forward is in the final month of his contract at his boyhood club and will leave at the end of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup next month.
Muller has spent his entire career with the Bundesliga side and is facing the realistic prospect of playing for another side for the first time this summer. In an interview with DAZN (via GOAL), he addressed rumours linking him with a move to the MLS, where Inter Miami are said to be keen. He pointed out that he wouldn't mind joining Lionel Messi in Florida but stated that no such talks are currently on, and he could retire.
"Basically, I wouldn't object to playing with Messi , but I don't have any direct contact with Miami right now. Given my current physical condition, I'd like to continue playing because this game of football is simply fun, but maybe I'll actually retire. Anything is still possible, and I'm not stressing about it. The overall package has to be right. More distant or exotic countries have an advantage over the domestic league."
Thomas Muller is the most decorated player in Bundesliga history, winning 13 league titles in his career. He has played 754 times for the Bavarian giants, scoring 250 goals and providing 276 assists for the side.
Judging by his interview, Muller may choose to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi to continue his career in the United States of America, even if not with Inter Miami. The forward is wanted by Los Angeles FC (LAFC), who are in the market for a replacement for Oliver Giroud, and FC Cincinnati.
Thomas Muller wants MLS move, but not to play with Lionel Messi: Reports
Bayern Munich ace Thomas Muller is keen on a move to join MLS outfit Los Angeles FC (LAFC) amid serious interest from the club, as per reports. The former Germany international is set to join a new club this summer after reaching the end of his contract with the German giants.
German publication Bild reports (via Bavarian Football Works) that LAFC are intent on signing Muller this summer, and the feeling is mutual from the 35-year-old. Both parties are yet to reach an agreement on terms of the transfer, leading to a hitch in their plans.
LAFC want Thomas Muller after allowing Olivier Giroud to complete a move back to France to play for Lille. There is a hope that a deal for the versatile German may be reached or he may decide to call time on his career. If he does move Stateside, he will become the latest high-profile star to play in the same league as Lionel Messi.