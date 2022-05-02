Thomas Partey hints at return from injury with message to Arsenal Twitter account

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey posted a tweet on Twitter hinting that he is set to return soon from a thigh injury.

Partey has suffered a plethora of injuries in his two seasons so far at the Emirates, but when fit, his impact has been commendable. Mikel Arteta said, according to The Mirror, that he feared that the Ghanaian international will not feature for the Gunners this season. Partey limped off during the club's 3-0 loss against Crystal Palace and has not played since.

The official Arsenal Twitter account posted a clip of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes combining for the winner against West Ham United on Sunday, May 1. In response, Thomas Partey posted the following, suggesting that he is close to making a return:

In what seems to be delightful news for Arsenal fans, Partey looks likely to return to the pitch sooner than expected. The Gunners are currently locked in an entertaining battle for a top-four spot and need all the help that they can get.

Arsenal’s upcoming clash with Tottenham Hotspur likely to decide fourth spot

Arsenal are currently two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur with four games to go. With Tottenham set to take on Liverpool as well, the clash between the two London clubs is a crucial one. The Gunners will know that producing a victory will comprehensively increase their chances of getting Champions League qualification.

Liverpool are in the hunt for a historic quadruple and can be expected to come out all guns blazing against Tottenham. Antonio Conte has done a remarkable job of putting Spurs in the top-four race and now needs a big response from his team if they are to complete the job.

Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, will be delighted with the way his team has responded in recent weeks. After a run of three defeats, they have now won three on the trot and a potential Thomas Partey return might come at just the right time.

Next season could be an exciting one for the Gunners. The team is only going to improve and further signings can make them a real force to reckon with, in all competitions.

