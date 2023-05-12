Thomas Partey names Arsenal player who has been the best in training recently

Thomas Partey, who has been a stalwart in Arsenal's midfield this season, has revealed the player who has impressed him in training - Jorginho.

The Italian was a £12 million acquisition from Chelsea in the January transfer window. Many were surprised when the Gunners hierarchy decided to bring Jorginho on board.

However, the Italian maestro's brilliance on the pitch has silenced doubters and won over the Arsenal fans.

Partey shared his thoughts on the Italian midfielder, stating (via TBR Football):

“For me, it is something that always happened. I have always had competition, which is good for me. I enjoy it. I am really happy for him [Jorginho] because for a couple of weeks, he was the best at training and then at the end, you see that in the game."

"I am really happy for him and also happy that every player is ready to step in, so nobody is able to sleep. I think it is good. Anytime you have good competition, with no problems, it is the best way to achieve what you want to achieve. This is easy because everyone is ready to give their best.”

The Ghanaian international was the undeniable force in the center of the pitch for the Gunners. However, a series of unconvincing performances in four consecutive games saw his influence wane. Manager Mikel Arteta saw an opportunity to revamp his midfield and decided to replace Partey with Jorginho.

The Italian commanded the pitch for Arsenal over the following weeks. His standout performances have not only earned him a regular spot in the starting eleven but also the respect and admiration of his teammates. Partey is among those thoroughly impressed by his successor.

Jorginho discusses Partey's removal from Arsenal's first-team lineup

As Arsenal prepare for their next showdown against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (14 May), all signs point to Jorginho maintaining his spot in midfield. The question on many lips - how does the Italian feel about edging Partey out of his position?

Jorginho spoke to Football.london and explained that he and Partey are simply two different aces up Arteta's sleeve. He said:

“I think we are two different players that can adapt for the coach in different games. I think the coach has two good choices and depending on what game, and what type of players he wants on the pitch. The only thing we can do is be ready when he needs us and give our best to help the team.”

