Thomas Partey shares ‘main focus’ for Arsenal at the moment as he shares verdict on title race after watching Liverpool win vs Brentford

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has shared his thoughts on their Premier League title race against Liverpool. He asserted that the side are fully focused on trying to be the best and win the title this year.

The Gunners have challenged for the Premier League title in the last two seasons but failed to get past Manchester City. This season, they are up against Liverpool, who have been excellent under Arne Slot. The Reds sit atop the standings, six points above the north London side with a game in hand.

Arsenal dropped points as they drew 2-2 against Aston Villa at home on Saturday. After the game, Thomas Partey said (via Liverpool.com):

"You want to be at the top so you continue to look at people at the top but the main focus is always to believe in ourselves, try to do things better, focus and win our games.

"I think the mentality from our fans, to the players, to the coach is very clear. We want to be the best, chase the best teams and want to be the best team. Our mentality is to do our best and become the best. I think there a lot of teams chasing the title and we have to focus on ourselves and win our games."

Arsenal have just one win in their last five games across competitions. In this run, they were eliminated from the FA Cup third round against Manchester United. They also lost 2-0 against Newcastle United at home in the EFL Cup semi-finals first leg.

Liverpool regain their 6-point lead over Arsenal after this weekend's games

Last week, Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Arsenal beat rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby at home. This saw the Gunners reduce the gap at the top to four points.

However, it returned to six points after this weekend's results. Liverpool seemed set for a second draw in a row as the scoreline remained 0-0 after 90 minutes in their clash against Brentford. However, Darwin Nunez's two-minute brace secured a big win for the Merseysiders.

Arsenal, meanwhile, squandered a 2-0 lead at home against Aston Villa to draw 2-2. Gabriel Martinelli (35') and Kai Havertz (55') put them in the driving seat but Youri Tielemans (60') and Ollie Watkins (68') restored parity for Villa.

Both sides will now turn their attention to UEFA Champions League this week. The Merseysiders have already qualified for the Round of 16, having won all six league-stage games. They will face LOSC at home on Tuesday, January 21. The Gunners, meanwhile, are third and will face Dinamo Zagreb at home on Wednesday.

