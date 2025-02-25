Thomas Tuchel holds talks with Arsenal star over England future ahead of March international break: Reports

England manager Thomas Tuchel has held talks with Arsenal defender Ben White over a return to the national team fold, as per multiple reports. White hasn't been in the England squad since the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he made himself unavailable for selection.

Tuchel was asked about the versatile defender's future with the Three Lions shortly after his announcement last year, and the German tactician confirmed that he was planning on speaking to him. As per the BBC, the former Chelsea manager has held talks with the 27-year-old right-back over his future with the national team.

Thomas Tuchel got to work officially in January and has been travelling all over the country to watch games in the Premier League. He is set to announce his first squad as Three Lions manager for their March internationals.

Ben White is not guaranteed to make the list for England's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia next month, particularly seeing as he has only just returned from a knee injury. However, as per reports, Tuchel wishes to understand White's stance with regards to representing his country.

White famously left the England camp during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with personal reasons cited as the reason for his exit. He did not accept any subsequent invitations from then-manager Gareth Southgate, and was not considered by Lee Carsley during his interim reign.

Arsenal defender Ben White has appeared 10 times in the Premier League this season, the latest of which came in the 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Saturday. The right-back had been out of action since November, having undergone surgery on a troublesome knee.

Arsenal's England hopeful passed fit for Nottingham Forest clash

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri, who is one of those hoping to make his way into the Three Lions squad next month, will be available to face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, February 26. The 17-year-old midfielder had to come off in the closing stages of his side's 1-0 defeat to West Ham at the weekend.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta stated in his press conference that Nwaneri had suffered from a cramp, prompting his substitution in the 81st minute. He also pointed out that the youngster was suffering from effects of an increased workload, but will be available to play.

"Ethan was just cramping, obviously his load has been very different in recent weeks, but he’s fine," Arteta said (via the club's official website).

Ethan Nwaneri has been one of the revelations of the season in English football, starring for the Gunners at a tender age. The youngster has three goals and an assist in 16 league appearances this season and appears to have caught the eyes of the national team selectors.

