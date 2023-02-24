"Those around him were going to have to make compromises" - Carragher explains how Cristiano Ronaldo was 'detrimental' to Manchester United

Jamie Carragher has said that Marcus Rashford's current form for Manchester United shows how Cristiano Ronaldo's signing was detrimental to the club.

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United in the summer of 2021, more than a decade after he had left them for Real Madrid. His return was one that excited the Red Devils faithful.

The Portuguese icon seemingly picked up right where he left off, scoring 18 Premier League goals in his first season back in England. However, his reunion with the Old Trafford outfit quickly turned sour.

Ronaldo found his playing time limited after Erik ten Hag took charge of the club last summer. Frustrated with his situation, he launched an attack on Manchester United and the Dutchman in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The Red Devils parted ways with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner by mutual consent, as a result. The forward's departure, though, appears to have worked in the team's favoir.

Rashford, for example, has been in red-hot form for Manchester United since Ronaldo left. He has found the back of the net ten times in as many Premier League games since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Carragher has now said that one cannot ignore how Rashford's performances have improved since Ronaldo's departure.

The Liverpool legend explained that other players were forced to make compromises to accommodate the 38-year-old Ronaldo when he was with them. He wrote in his column for The Daily Telegraph:

"Another factor which cannot be ignored is how Rashford has shone in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence. When Ronaldo re-signed, it was inevitable the other United strikers were going to be in his shadow. Because of Ronaldo's lack of energy higher up the pitch later in his career, those around him were going to have to make compromises."

Carragher opined that Rashford's form is a testament to how much Ronaldo was holding the Red Devils back:

"Rashford scored five goals in all competitions last season compared to 23 the previous year. He already has 27 in this one. The argument as to whether Ronaldo’s return was detrimental to the rest of the squad can be laid to rest. It was."

Manchester United are enjoying life without Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are third in the Premier League with 49 points. They could still win the title, as they are only five points behind table-toppers Arsenal but have played a game more.

They face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday (February 26) and have qualified for the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they play West Ham United on March 1. They are also in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, after beating Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the knockout playoffs.

