"Those were names that were realistic" - Ralf Rangnick names six players he asked Manchester United to sign 

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed six players he pushed the club to sign in the January transfer window.

Rangnick was placed temporarily in charge of the Red Devils in November 2021 following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Alongside coaching the team, he was given a two-year consultancy role that would come into effect following the end of the 2021-22 season.

Rangnick made no signings during his tenure in charge but has revealed how he advised United's higher-ups to target six players in January.

The German explained how United were in need of improvement in many areas of the team (via Evening Standard):

“It was clear to everyone that there was a need in many areas."

He continued,

“That’s why we were already discussing players like Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. Those were names that were realistic."

Rangnick's team struggled in attack with the goalscoring burden falling heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo, who struck 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions.

No striker signing was made in January, although Rangick suggests he pushed for a forward arrival:

“We also talked about Alvaro Morata, Luis Diaz, Dusan Vlahovic and, as I said, Haaland when they were still on the market. But the club decided at that time to rebuild the team under the new coach.”

Manchester United finished sixth under Rangnick last season and without a trophy.

The German was viewed as an idealistic and experienced hand to oversee a rebuild of the club's squad through his consultancy role.

However, Rangnick and the Red Devils ended their working relationship in April after the former RB Leipzig manager was appointed Austria national team coach.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag happy with summer transfer window

Ten Hag made six summer signings

Ten Hag was confirmed as Rangnick's successor in May and started work as Manchester United boss in June.

He oversaw pre-season but it was the summer transfer window under the new Red Devils manager which intrigued most fans.

Ten Hag made six signings in total in the summer transfer window as he looked to rebuild the squad.

He commented on the summer business Manchester United had achieved, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think we are happy with the squad. I think all the positions are filled and with that fact we are quite happy."

He continued,

"I think we also have the right characters and now we have constructed the right team spirit and the right team building, and the base for that is always the way of play. What you see is everyone is supporting the way of play."

Manchester United's summer signings:

Player Fee Joined from Antony £85.5 million Ajax Casemiro £63.3 million Real Madrid Christian Eriksen Free transfer Brentford Lisandro Martinez £51.6 million Ajax Martin Dubravka Loan fee: £2.07 million Newcastle United Tyrell Malacia £13.5 million Feyenoord

